Briggs & Partner: Trusted Plant Hire Services in Leeds & Huddersfield for Over 70 Years

West Yorkshire, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Briggs & Partner Ltd continues to be a leading provider of high-quality plant hire services in Leeds, Huddersfield, and across West Yorkshire. With over 70 years of experience, the family-run business has built a strong reputation for reliability, professionalism, and a commitment to providing top-tier equipment for construction projects of all sizes.

Decades of Expertise in Plant Hire

Established in 1944, Briggs & Partner has been a trusted name in the construction industry for generations. As a family-owned business, the company understands the importance of trust, reliability, and long-term client relationships. Over the decades, Briggs & Partner has continuously adapted to industry advancements, expanding its fleet to meet the growing demands of modern construction projects.

Extensive Range of Plant Hire Equipment

Briggs & Partner offers a comprehensive selection of plant hire machinery, ensuring that businesses and contractors have access to the right equipment for their projects. Available for hire are:

• Excavators and Mini Diggers – Essential for groundworks and site preparation.

• Dumpers and Rollers – Used for earthmoving and ground compaction.

• Hydraulic Breakers – Ideal for breaking concrete and hard surfaces.

• Telehandlers and Forklifts – Designed for lifting and material handling.

• Grab Wagons – Providing efficient transportation and waste removal solutions.

Clients can choose between self-drive hire or fully operated plant hire, with skilled and CPCS-accredited operators available for specialized tasks.

Supporting Construction Projects of All Sizes

From large-scale commercial developments to smaller private construction jobs, Briggs & Partner provides flexible plant hire solutions tailored to different project needs. The company works across Yorkshire, Lancashire, and other areas in the UK, ensuring contractors have access to high-quality equipment wherever their projects are based.

Commitment to Safety and Reliability

Briggs & Partner prioritizes safety and efficiency in every aspect of its service. All machinery is regularly serviced and maintained to ensure optimal performance on-site. The company operates under strict health and safety regulations, and all operators are fully trained and CPCS-accredited. Additionally, Briggs & Partner follows the Construction Plant Association (CPA) guidelines, reinforcing its commitment to industry compliance.

Why Choose Briggs & Partner for Plant Hire?

• Over 70 years of industry expertise, providing reliable and professional service.

• A wide range of modern, well-maintained equipment suitable for various construction needs.

• Flexible hire options for short-term and long-term projects.

• Competitive pricing with a focus on cost-effective solutions.

• A family-run business with a customer-first approach, ensuring personal and professional service.

Contact Briggs & Partner for Plant Hire Services

Businesses and contractors looking for plant hire Leeds, plant hire Huddersfield, or surrounding areas can depend on Briggs & Partner for top-quality equipment and service. For more information or to arrange plant hire, contact Briggs & Partner Ltd at 01422 372515.