Fluoropolymer Films Market Growth Driven by Increased Adoption in Renewable Energy Applications

The global fluoropolymer films market size is expected to reach USD 2.74 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand from various application industries is a key factor driving the market growth. In addition, robust growth in the construction sector, especially in Asia Pacific is further fueling the demand over the forecast period.

Fluoropolymer films are widely used in different application industries including construction, aerospace, automotive, packaging, electronics, and electrical. Furthermore, it is widely used as a raw material in the production of automobile parts, electronic components, machines, and semiconductors owing to its precipitation capabilities.

In terms of revenue, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) accounted as the largest type segment in 2016 and is expected to continue its trend with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2025. It is highly non-reactive thermoplastic fluoropolymer used where high purity and resistance-to-solvents is required.

The demand for fluoropolymer films is anticipated to increase on account of growth in various application industries, especially construction. It is widely used in construction sector on windows and doors for security and safety applications. Moreover, it holds superior light and temperature control, aesthetic appearance and protection from UV rays. These factors are anticipated to contribute to healthy growth of market over the coming years.

Fluoropolymer Films Market Report Highlights

The barrier films segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.2% in 2023.

The automotive segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023.

The fluoropolymer films market in the U.S. experienced significant growth in 2023. The country is at the forefront of electronics and semiconductor technology. Continuous economic development and increasing capital spending in the country is anticipated to boost demand for fluoropolymer films over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific fluoropolymer films market dominated the global market with a market share of 34.5% in 2023 due to the rising industrialization and expansion in the manufacturing industry in the region. Industries such as automotive, electronics, and chemical processing require materials with excellent thermal stability, chemical resistance, and durability. The increasing focus on sustainability and strict environmental laws are driving the need for fluoropolymers.

Key Fluoropolymer Films Company Insights

Some of the key participants in the global fluoropolymer films market are 3M, Saint-Gobain, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., PolymerFilms, and others.

3M provides products and services to clients in a range of sectors including automotive, electronics, health care, safety, energy, consumer goods, and others. The company has variety of fluoropolymer films such as Dyneon, Dynamar, and others.

