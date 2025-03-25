Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Expands with Rising Focus on Patient Safety Measures

The global hospital acquired infection control market size is anticipated to reach USD 30.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.65% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of different types of hospital acquired infections, growing awareness of the environment & personal hygiene due to COVID-19, and technological advancements contribute to the demand for hospital acquired infection control devices.

Technologies such as UV-C disinfection robots, advanced air filtration systems, and antimicrobial surfaces are becoming increasingly prevalent, aiming to reduce the spread of pathogens within hospital environments. Moreover, there is a significant emphasis on training healthcare professionals in infection control practices, promoting hand hygiene, and implementing strict protocols for the sterilization of medical instruments & devices. Moreover, regulatory bodies across the globe are implementing rigorous guidelines & recommendations to ensure compliance and effectiveness in infection control measures. Thus, this trend is driving market growth and improving patient outcomes & safety in healthcare facilities.

Furthermore, the integration of IT solutions and electronic surveillance systems into infection control protocols has revolutionized how healthcare facilities monitor and manage infection risks. For instance, in May 2024, HSE Acute and Community Services, AMRIC, and eHealth are launching a National Clinical Surveillance IT System for Infection and Prevention Control (IPC) designed to enhance the management of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAIs). This integrated system centralizes IPC information, improves access & efficiency, supports timely outbreak management, and reduces administrative burdens, ultimately benefiting patients, service users, & staff. Real-time data analytics helps identify outbreak patterns, track infection rates, and evaluate the effectiveness of implemented control measures.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of continuous hygiene monitoring, prompting a shift toward innovative technologies for better infection control. For instance, in August 2020, Sotera Health acquired Iotron Industries, a Canadian company. This acquisition expanded Sotera’s Electron Beam (EBeam) capabilities and enhanced its business with Sterigenics with additional expertise. This proactive approach, stimulated by insights from the COVID-19 crisis, is expected to further drive the expansion of the hospital-acquired infection control market.

Based on type, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to the increasing awareness of HAIs and stricter regulatory requirements, which have led to the consistent demand for these consumables, which are essential in preventing the spread of infections.

Based on end use, the hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) segment dominated the market in 2023 as regulatory bodies and accreditation organizations are increasingly prioritizing infection prevention within hospital and ICU settings, driving the adoption of comprehensive infection control protocols in these facilities.

North America region held the largest market share in 2023, which is attributed to the increasing prevalence of HAIs, presence of major market players and widespread adoption of infection control protocols due to stringent regulatory framework.

In March 2024, W&H launched a new eLog system that automatically records and saves sterilization cycles & routine tests in a digital logbook, ensuring compliance with documentation requirements and improving workflow efficiency. In addition, the company introduced the Helix test for optimal process control in type B sterilizers.

