Jenna Guarneri of JMG Public Relations Joins Blue Star Families Craig Newmark New York Tri-State Advisory Board

New York, New York, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Jenna Guarneri, author of the #1 Best Seller, You Need PR (an Inc Original Imprint), and Founder/CEO of JMG Public Relations, announced today her appointment as a Blue Star Families Craig Newmark New York Tri-State Chapter Advisory Board Member. Blue Star Families is a national nonprofit that provides community support and resources to military families. As part of the Craig Newmark New York Tri-State Chapter, powered by CSX, Jenna will help the organization amplify their brand’s visibility as the leading voice in advocacy for military families.

Jenna’s addition to Blue Star Families’ New York Tri-State Advisory Board will be pivotal in increasing Blue Star Families’ brand exposure in the NY/Tri-State area. As an advisory board member, Jenna will provide advice, in-kind support, and resources to the NY Tri-State Chapter on a regular basis, as well as guidance for specific projects and initiatives. Celebrating 10 years of JMG PR this year, Jenna will utilize her leadership experience and PR expertise to develop a notable brand presence for the New York Tri-State Chapter and assist them in expanding their mission: to empower military families to thrive by connecting them with their civilian neighbors, both people and organizations, to create strong communities of support.

“We’re honored to have Jenna join the NY Tri-State Advisory Board. She’s been a long time supporter of the chapter, so we’re thrilled to have her ‘officially’ join!” said Erica Newhouse, Executive Director, Blue Star Families New York Tri-State Chapter. “We’re looking forward to leveraging Jenna’s expertise to drive brand awareness, and share impactful stories about our incredible military families, volunteers, civilian supporters, and events.”

The Craig Newmark NY Tri-State Chapter is continuing to expand, reaching nearly 14K members in 2024. As the chapter experiences steady growth, the organization continues to strive for increased brand visibility and community support for local military families. The inclusive community is open to all active-duty military personnel, Reservists, National Guard, Veterans, military-connected family members, and civilian supporters. The organization’s objective to continue member growth and impact directly aligns with JMG PR’s annual company theme for 2025, Legacy Forward, which encapsulates reflecting on the past and exploring initiatives to drive organizational impact and benefit generations to come.

“Blue Star Families is a phenomenal organization with an important mission, and I could not be more excited to officially become a NY Tri-State Chapter Advisory Board member after years of supporting my local chapter,” said Guarneri. “Our goal is to make Blue Star Families a household name by utilizing critical PR and communication strategies to increase the NY Tri-State Chapter’s community impact in 2025 and beyond. I’m looking forward to joining a team of like-minded individuals to further showcase the important work this organization does in our community and beyond.”

Jenna will be joining fellow NY Tri-State Advisory Board members Joseph Hunt, Lindsay Miserandino, Larry Lennox-Choate, Scotty Glass, Kingston Shih, Francisco Leija, Erin Hennessy, Joseph Davidson, Efrain Hernandez, and Michael Boyd, along with Chapter Program Manager, Consuela Rodriguez.

For more information about Blue Star Families, visit: https://bluestarfam.org.

About Jenna Guarneri

Jenna Guarneri is one of America’s leading voices on public relations for startup companies and an award-winning publicist. She is author of You Need PR, an Inc. Original Imprint and #1 Best Seller, and is CEO and Founder of JMG Public Relations, an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach. With over a decade of experience in the fast-paced world of public relations, Jenna has earned her reputation as a trusted advisor for brands looking to make a lasting impact. Her expertise and innovative approach have garnered national attention, including being featured four times on Good Morning America.

You Need PR is an approachable guide for early-stage startup companies and individuals looking for a robust PR strategy, but do not yet have the budget or the capacity to hire the full PR firm on retainer. You Need PR assists companies in establishing a brand, building their narrative, launching strategies, and delivering results.

Jenna is highly sought-after for counseling innovators changing the world with their B2B and B2C venture-backed startup companies. She has a unique ability to teach others how to establish their brand, build their narrative, and launch PR strategies that will deliver key results. Jenna is an authority with a proven track record on reputation management, media relations, and brand communication.

Jenna counsels innovators, mentors others in her field, and provides a constant commitment to changing the world for the better. She was also named to the Forbes Next 1000 in 2021 and a ‘Woman to Watch in 2018’ by the New York Real Estate Journal. Jenna serves as a Forbes Business Council member and recently became a board member for Blue Star Families.

Learn more at www.jmgpublicrelations.com and www.youneedpr.co.

About Blue Star Families

​​Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation’s largest military and Veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually. For more information, click here.

###