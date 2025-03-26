Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Highlighting Allegro MicroSystems’ DC Fast Charging Solutions

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is pleased to announce the launch of a new digital campaign showcasing Allegro MicroSystems’ advanced solutions for DC fast charging infrastructure.

With the rapid expansion of electric vehicle (EV) adoption, reliable and high-performance charging solutions are more critical than ever. Allegro MicroSystems delivers industry-leading current sensors, isolated gate drivers, regulators, and converters designed to optimize the efficiency and performance of DC fast charging systems while meeting stringent automotive quality standards.

For more information about Allegro MicroSystems’ DC fast charging solutions and to explore the latest products, visit Future Electronics’ website: https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/allegro-microsystems-ev-charging-infrastructure.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###