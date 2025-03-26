16th Annual New Media Film Festival®: Too Big for Just One Night!



LOS ANGELES, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — The New Media Film Festival® has announced that

submissions are now open for the 16th annual New Media Film Festival, where filmmakers and creators may submit their work starting April 6th, 2025, up until the scheduled locking which is April 20th, 2025. Celebrating its 16th year, The New Media Film Festival promises a diverse lineup of content and creators, featuring projects in multiple categories such as Script, Digital Comic, Podcast, and Music. Each day will bring a dynamic and engaging experience for all attendees. The official selections will be showcased in a two-part event starting on Wednesday, June 4th hosted online and in-person on Thursday, June 5th, 2025; located at The Culver Theater in Culver City, California.

Tickets and registration are now available for both nights, while Attendees may also take

advantage of discounts from Southwest Air and LaPeer Hotel. For more information and

submissions, please visit https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/events/