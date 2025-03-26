Vietnam’s EloQ Communications named finalist for Digital & Social Media Award at PRCA APAC Awards 2025

Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — EloQ Communications, a leading public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Vietnam, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the Digital & Social Media Award category at the PRCA APAC Awards 2025.

The PRCA APAC Awards honor excellence in public relations and communications across the Asia-Pacific region, recognizing outstanding achievements, creativity, and innovation within industry. EloQ Communications’ nomination in the Digital & Social Media Award category underscores the agency’s expertise in executing impactful digital campaigns and social media strategies.

The Digital & Social Media Award category highlights campaigns that prominently feature digital and social media components, either as standalone initiatives or as part of an integrated PR and marketing program. EloQ Communications has consistently delivered innovative digital solutions, leveraging various platforms to achieve remarkable results for clients.

In addition to this nomination, EloQ Communications is also a finalist in the Young Communicator Award category, which recognizes outstanding performance by young professionals within their organizations and the broader PR industry.

This recognition adds to EloQ Communications’ history of international accolades. In 2024, the agency won the Measurement & Evaluation Award at the PRCA APAC Awards, becoming the first Vietnamese communications firm to receive this honor. Furthermore, EloQ secured victories at the TechBehemoths Awards in 2023 and 2024 across three categories: Public Relations, Social Media Marketing, and Advertising. These achievements reflect the agency’s unwavering commitment to maintaining international standards and delivering exceptional service to clients.

“Being named a finalist for the Digital & Social Media Award at the PRCA APAC Awards 2025 is a testament to our team’s dedication and our continuous pursuit of excellence,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Founder and Managing Director of EloQ Communications. “We remain committed to upholding international standards and providing our clients with thoughtful, respectful, and dedicated service.”

The winners of the PRCA APAC Awards 2025 will be announced at a ceremony in Singapore on March 30, 2025, celebrating the achievements of industry leaders and innovators across the Asia-Pacific region.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency based in Vietnam, offering a range of services including public relations, social marketing, digital marketing, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and excellence, EloQ Communications is committed to delivering impactful solutions to clients in Vietnam and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.eloqasia.com

About PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body.

We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 70 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards in the UK and overseas through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice.

We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for authorities raising standards of local government communication.