UCP of Central Florida announces 2025 honorees for Annual Gala

ORLANDO, FL, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — UCP of Central Florida is marking a huge milestone this year, celebrating 70 years of empowering children with and without disabilities in the Central Florida community.

As part of the celebration, UCP will host its 32nd Annual Gala on April 5. The fundraising event directly supports UCP’s education, therapy, and support programs, which serve more than 3,500 children and families across Central Florida each year.

UCP is proud to announce its 2025 honorees who will be recognized during the Annual Gala. These outstanding contributors are honored for their dedication, inspiring others to embrace UCP’s mission and their unwavering commitment to creating a positive impact in the community.

The 2025 honorees are:

Johnny Magic – Champion for Children Award

Johnny Magic, a beloved radio host and fixture in the Orlando community, is this year’s recipient of the Champion for Children Award. To the Central Florida community Johnny is more than just a morning radio host on WXXL XL 106.7’s Johnny’s House, a top-rated morning show he co-hosts with Brian and Rae, he is a neighbor, a father, a philanthropist, a leader, an advocate and a friend.

Alongside Johnny’s radio career, he has always made it a priority to invest in his community, particularly providing support & hope to children who need it most. He serves as Founder and CEO of Baby DJ Inc – a nonprofit organization on a mission to assist families in need.

Johnny’s philanthropic work extends further as a volunteer with over 100 local charities, a member of the Board of Directors for Runway to Hope, and an advocate for numerous nonprofit organizations, including UCP of Central Florida. His unwavering dedication to improving the lives of children in Central Florida is evident in everything he does.

Littler – Jack Holloway Star of Gratitude Award

Littler is the largest law practice in the world exclusively devoted to representing management in employment, employee benefits and labor law matters with offices around the world, and more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys. The firm has always had, the necessary legal resources, wherever they are needed, to provide world class employment and labor law representation for its clients.

As a partner with UCP of Central Florida, Littler maintains their promise to support and guide organizations with employment law matters, offering its services to UCP pro bono.

Victor Collazo – Jackie Bailes Legacy Award

Victor Collazo started his journey with UCP in October 2016, when a board member invited him to the annual Faces Behind the Miracles Breakfast. Like many, he got “dust in his eyes” when the children performed and decided to check the “volunteer” box on the donation form. Since then, he has regularly volunteered in the Development Office, the Poker Tournament, every Gala except one, and other special events.

Victor is truly a servant leader. He retired as a Student Development Specialist from both UCF and Valencia College, where he oversaw co-curricular and extracurricular programs. Throughout his career, he received multiple lifetime achievement awards, including induction into the FCSAA Hall of Fame. After being diagnosed with Stage 4 Cirrhosis in 2013, Victor dedicated his life to serving those in need. He has volunteered with 16 community service agencies and has been recognized with numerous honors. He is proud to be this year’s recipient of the Jackie Bailes Legacy Award.

“We are thrilled to honor such outstanding individuals and organizations at this year’s Gala, especially as we celebrate 70 years of empowering children and families in Central Florida,” said Dr. Ilene Wilkins, CEO and President of UCP. “Their dedication inspires us all to continue creating a community where every child can achieve their fullest potential.”

UCP’s Annual Gala is one of Orlando’s most star-studded fundraisers. The 32nd Annual Gala will be held April 5, 2025, at Caribe Royale Orlando with celebrity co-hosts Cheryl Hines, RJ Mitte and Rachael Harris. UCP’s Gala raises hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to help provide individualized support, education and therapy services to thousands of Central Florida’s children.

For more information about UCP’s 32nd Annual Gala, visit www.ucpcfl.org/gala. To purchase tickets, click here.

To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

