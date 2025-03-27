Frama Communications Hits 1,000 RMail Customers, Launches RSign E-Signature Platform Across Europe

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — Frama Communications, RPost’s Swiss-based distributor, has reached a significant milestone by adding its 1,000th RMail corporate customer across multiple European countries, including the UK, Germany, Sweden, and Italy. This surge in new customer acquisitions comes after the implementation of new privacy and e-communications regulations in Europe, which have accelerated demand. RPost CEO, Zafar Khan, highlighted the success of Frama’s pan-European sales teams in pushing RMail to a diverse range of industries, from healthcare to financial services. Now, Frama is expanding its offerings with the launch of RSign, a web-based e-signature platform.

RSign is designed to simplify the e-signing process with an intuitive, guided interface accessible via any web browser. It features automation, real-time delivery, sign-off audit trails, encryption, and enhanced signer authentication. The platform’s simplicity, flexibility, and efficiency have garnered positive feedback from the market, particularly for its ability to support GDPR compliance in email delivery, document management, and e-signing. With RSign, Frama continues to drive digital transformation for businesses across Europe, providing advanced solutions for secure, seamless document workflows.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-european-distributor-adds-1000th-new-rmail-corporate-customer-rsign-next