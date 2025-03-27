Consolidated Chassis Management Rolls Out 12,000th Refurbished Chassis to the South Atlantic Chassis Pool Ahead of Schedule

Rockaway, NJ, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), the largest national chassis pool company, proudly announces the successful rollout of its 12,000th refurbished chassis to the South Atlantic Chassis Pool (SACP), ahead of schedule. This milestone marks the first phase of refurbished chassis deployment in the region, with the entire CCM fleet of nearly 45,000 units expected to be fully upgraded by the end of 2027. (Chassis Refurb Time-Lapse Transformation video).This accomplishment underscores CCM’s unwavering dedication to the South Atlantic region.

“CCM is committed to enhancing SACP offerings, building a strong leadership team, and responding to evolving market demand,” said Paul Nazzaro, CEO of CCM. “Our mission is to deliver top-tier equipment, the right team, and the necessary infrastructure to motor carriers across the South Atlantic. With competitive pricing and a robust fleet, SACP meets the critical need for flexible, efficient supply chain solutions our customers are demanding.”

Upgraded equipment enhances experience and ensures sustainability

CCM has dedicated significant time and resources to refining the refurbishment specifications of the SACP chassis fleet. Through a robust refurbishing process and strategic investments in new chassis, CCM has invested millions of dollars to reduce the fleet’s average age, ensuring the safe and efficient transit of goods to their final destination.

The upgraded chassis include several key improvements designed to enhance the motor carrier experience, anti-lock brakes for safer operation, LED lights for increased visibility and longer lifespan, radial tires for extended wear and reduced fuel consumption and safer trip. These enhancements drive performance, safety, and cost-effectiveness, benefiting operators across the region.

Furthermore, CCM’s reinvestment in the SACP demonstrates its commitment to sustainability by reducing the need for new manufacturing. Through the refurbishment process, CCM employs environmentally friendly paint to ensure high-quality finishes with minimal environmental impact. Tire retreading has contributed to a 70% reduction in carbon footprint, and increased reliance on radial tires has extended wear, reduced tire changes, and lowered fuel consumption by 7-10%. Additionally, CCM’s recycling efforts, which include the reuse of metal rims and components, significantly reduce waste, while the company’s LED light conversion further reduces waste by offering a 50,000-hour lifespan compared to traditional incandescent lights.

Expert leadership driving success and growth

As part of its commitment to advancing CCM and SACP, the company has bolstered its senior leadership team with seasoned industry experts who bring deep expertise in the chassis space, positioning CCM for continued success and growth. Joining CCM’s leadership team are:

● Darren Audia, Director of National Sales, formerly with DCLI and TRAC Intermodal.

● John Donovan, Vice President of Legal, who brings years of experience from FlexiVan and NACPC

● Emily Dunn, Director of Sales, with a background from TRAC Intermodal and DCLI

● Jim Sanders, Vice President of Corporate Operations, formerly with Trend Intermodal Chassis and TRAC Intermodal

● Joe Vaccaro, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, who has held senior management positions at FlexiVan, MOL (America), and Maersk

According to Mr. Nazzaro, “CCM is dedicated to delivering unparalleled intermodal equipment and fleet management solutions, with recent investments in equipment, personnel, and facilities underscoring this commitment. As we continue to focus on cost-conscious, customer-focused solutions, CCM is poised to lead the industry, creating a future of efficient operations, sustainable practices, and unmatched value for all.”

Launched on October 1, 2023, SACP 3.0 is the next generation of the Interoperable Chassis Pool, supported by the Georgia Port Authority (GPA), Jacksonville Port Authority (Jaxport), North Carolina State Ports Authority (NC Ports), and Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM). This initiative is focused on enhancing the South Atlantic Chassis Pool by introducing nearly 45,000 high-quality, new and refurbished intermodal chassis to support international container trade at 140 locations at major South Atlantic ports such as Jacksonville, Savannah, and Wilmington, NC, as well as key inland hubs like Atlanta, Birmingham, and Charlotte.