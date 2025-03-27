New Ownership Shaking Things Up at Filco Appliance Superstore

SACRAMENTO, CA, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — Filco Superstore has been the number one choice for homeowners when it is time to update their homes. Whether you are looking to do a complete remodel of your bathroom, kitchen, or laundry room, or you have an appliance that has finally stopped working and it is time for an upgrade, Filco Superstore has the appliances that you need.

Filco Appliance Superstore has been a family-owned and operated store, operating in Sacramento since 1971. Their large showroom, over 22,000 square feet, provides an unmatched selection of washers and dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, electric and gas ranges, microwaves and more. Their large selection allows them to offer some of the deep discounts that customers just can’t get anywhere else.

After all these years in business, Filco Appliance Superstore is undergoing an ownership change. But this spells out only good things for loyal customers. While some customers may worry that the ownership will make big changes that will raise prices and won’t take into account the unique opportunities that Filco’s has done over the years, this is not going to be the case. The new ownership group taking over is local to Sacramento and includes veteran business leaders who know the area and are invested in the community.

This new ownership group is excited to bring their new ideas and upgrades to Filco’s, while still keeping the aggressive discounts and wide selection that their customers have come to know and love about this superstore. Not only will customers be able to get the deep discounts and wide selection they need for any upgrades in their homes, but the knowledgeable staff is still there with a smile to make the shopping experience the best.

Customers, past and current, are encouraged to stop by Filco Appliance Superstore and see all of the changes, as questions, and chat with the new GM, Alex Kravchuk, to learn more. You won’t be disappointed and are sure to want to plan your next remodel, or get that new dishwasher, at Filco’s Superstore.

To learn more about Filco Superstore and some of the changes that their new management is looking to make, contact them at 916.483.4526 or visit their website at https://www.filcosuperstore.com/.