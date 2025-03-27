Acturis Integrates RMail Email Encryption, E-Sign, and Delivery Proof for Enhanced GDPR Compliance

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — Acturis, the leading insurance management platform in the UK, has enhanced its service offering by integrating RMail’s email encryption, e-signature, and Registered Email™ delivery proof capabilities. This integration allows insurers to send secure emails directly from the Acturis platform, ensuring GDPR compliance for sensitive data transmissions. Additionally, the new “Send Registered and Upload” button within the Acturis Outlook Plugin further simplifies the process, automatically uploading emails sent through RMail into the Acturis system. This move marks a significant upgrade for Acturis, aligning its processes with GDPR requirements and improving overall operational efficiency.

RPost, the company behind RMail, is widely recognized for its email privacy solutions and was identified as the top choice for GDPR compliance by the Association of Professional Compliance Consultants. By embedding RMail, Acturis not only provides enhanced email security but also offers proof of delivery, which is crucial for maintaining compliance with privacy laws. This partnership emphasizes Acturis’ commitment to improving its platform for its customers, with many top insurance companies, including Allianz and AXA, already benefiting from these enhanced features.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-email-security-now-built-into-acturis-leading-the-uk-insurance-market