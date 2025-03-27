SimplyCast & Pico Public Cloud sign strategic MOU in Bangladesh

Halifax, NS, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — SimplyCast, a leading provider of engagement automation solutions, is thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pico Public Cloud Limited in Bangladesh. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in facilitating data residency and privacy for Bangladesh’s local organizations and government entities.

The region’s strict compliance and privacy regulations protect sensitive data. Through the partnership with SimplyCast, the MOU establishes a foundation for an innovative solution while reinforcing our commitment to providing data security and privacy.

This partnership is crucial to SimplyCast’s strategic expansion as we strive to deliver exceptional automation solutions to organizations in Smart Cities, Smart Government, and Smart Healthcare worldwide. The agreement propels SimplyCast’s vision deeper into Eastern Asia, helping organizations develop streamlined and efficient automated systems that foster smarter countries, divisions, and connections.

Saeed El-Darahali, CEO and Founder of SimplyCast, stated, “As part of my visit to the country, we were excited to see the momentum of the people of Bangladesh and the strong need for digital transformation across all sectors. Our new partners are as excited as we are about Bangladesh’s potential.”

The partnership with Pico allows SimplyCast to customize its solutions to meet the specific needs of the Bangladeshi market, ensuring that our practices are culturally relevant and compliant. In Bangladesh, we are trusted as a provider of automation solutions that adhere to local regulations and protection standards, reinforcing our commitment to a forward-thinking approach.

This commitment is vital in fostering trust and enabling Pico to utilize our services without concerns about compliance or data security. As we move forward, we aim to further strengthen our position in this dynamic market by continuously innovating and adapting our offerings to support the region’s growth while aligning them to the values and needs of the local community.

“President & CEO of SimplyCast arrived in Bangladesh with much excitement,” says Azad Chowdhury, Pico’s CEO, “and we welcomed him into our office and toured the new data center facility. Local organizations are seeking this type of solution, and we are excited to have this solution as the first cloud solution in our data center.”

SimplyCast’s entry into Bangladesh represents not just a geographical expansion but a significant step towards fulfilling our mission of elevating the standard of engagement and privacy in the digital age. As we forge ahead with this partnership, we are excited about the opportunities and the positive impact they will have on local governance and data management.

This collaboration highlights SimplyCast’s commitment to improving the safety and effectiveness of engagement practices for local governments. By working together, we aim to foster a more secure digital landscape that benefits all stakeholders, ensuring that community interactions are safe and productive. This initiative marks a significant step forward in our efforts to empower local governments with the tools they need to enhance public engagement and build trust within their communities.

About SimplyCast:

SimplyCast is a worldwide leading provider of hyperautomation use case solutions. They offer a comprehensive solution within a customizable platform that can be easily integrated into any industry without coding. The company helps businesses in sectors including government, financial institutions, nonprofits, hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, and education.

With a focus on innovation, simplicity, and reliability, SimplyCast helps organizations of all sizes achieve their goals and deliver exceptional experiences across multiple channels. Their extensive toolset empowers organizations to automate communication processes, streamline operations, and drive meaningful engagement with customers, clients, and stakeholders. For more information about SimplyCast and its engagement automation solutions, please visit www.simplycast.com.

About Pico:

Pico Public Cloud, developed under the Fiber@Home umbrella, builds on our legacy in transmission services, Internet Infrastructure Gateway (IIG) & IT solutions, and Felicity IDC data center colocation services. Pico Cloud connects directly with your customers, eliminating the need for external services. It enables seamless collaboration among customers, teams, and assets by prioritizing services and outcomes rather than just products.

The Pico Cloud platform offers industry-leading solutions across Service Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, and Enterprise Asset Management. It provides a solution specifically tailored for Enterprises, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), and Over-The-Top (OTT) service providers, with a latency of only 3 to 4 milliseconds for over 170 million Bangladeshis. Pico Cloud connects with top internet exchanges and Tier-1 carriers to ensure low latency, enhanced security, and exceptional user convenience.

