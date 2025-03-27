Flexisource IT, Flexi Digital Marketing, and Rocket Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Premier  Branding Services to Australia

Melbourne, Australia, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — Flexisource IT and Flexi Digital Marketing, has announced a strategic partnership with Rocket, a design and innovation consultancy based in the Philippines. This collaboration aims to enhance Flexisource IT and Flexi Digital Marketing’s service offerings by integrating Rocket’s specialized branding expertise, providing more value to clients across Australia.

Starting March 2025, Australian businesses working with Flexisource IT and Flexi Digital Marketing will have access to Rocket’s comprehensive branding solutions, including:

Brand Strategy – Crafting purpose-driven strategies that align with business objectives.

Crafting purpose-driven strategies that align with business objectives. Brand Identity – Developing cohesive visual identities that strengthen market presence.

Developing cohesive visual identities that strengthen market presence. Brand Messaging – Defining core messages that resonate with target audiences.

Defining core messages that resonate with target audiences. Brand Coaching – Guiding businesses to maintain brand consistency and effectiveness.

A Powerful Synergy

Flexisource IT offers IT solutions, while Flexi Digital Marketing delivers digital marketing services to businesses across Australia. By integrating Rocket’s branding expertise, the company enhances its capability to provide comprehensive solutions, from strategy to execution. This partnership ensures clients benefit from top-tier IT and marketing talent, as well as a solid branding foundation for long-term success.

Executive Statements

Richard Gross, CEO of Flexisource IT, shared his enthusiasm: “Branding goes beyond visuals; it is about meaningful connections and lasting impact. That is why we are integrating branding into our IT and marketing solutions, empowering Australian businesses to strengthen their digital presence and stand out. By combining IT staff augmentation, digital marketing, and brand strategy, we take a holistic approach to driving growth and engagement. At Flexisource IT, we are more than problem solvers; we are partners in bringing your brand’s vision to life.”

Bernard Quibina, Marketing Manager of Flexi Digital Marketing, highlighted the influence of branding on digital marketing: “Effective branding creates a clear identity and ensures consistency, helping your business stand out and build trust with your audience. A strong brand establishes credibility and fosters meaningful connections with your target clients. When your brand is well-defined, it enhances all aspects of your digital marketing efforts. It conveys professionalism and expertise, making it easier to communicate your message and establish a strong online presence that resonates with potential clients, ultimately supporting business growth.”

Paul Diaz, CEO of Rocket, emphasized the impact of the partnership: “This partnership is pivotal in our efforts to expand Rocket’s branding services internationally. In a competitive and challenging market, Australian companies recognize the significance of a strong brand and the effort required to bring it to life. We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey and get to work.”

How to Get Started

Businesses interested in leveraging this partnership can visit Branding Services Solutions for more details. The page will provide insights into service offerings, case studies, and a streamlined inquiry process for potential clients.

About Flexisource IT

Flexisource IT is a trusted outsourcing partner that provides high-quality IT, design, and digital marketing services tailored to businesses in Australia. By leveraging top Filipino talent, Flexisource IT ensures flexible, scalable, and cost-effective solutions for companies seeking offshore support.

About Flexi Digital Marketing

Flexi Digital is a leading digital marketing service provider in the Philippines, serving companies from Australia and New Zealand. With years of experience, they help businesses build websites, advertise products, and optimize campaigns. Their goal is to give companies a competitive edge through creativity, analytics, and strategic thinking, delivering impactful results.

About Rocket

Rocket is a design and innovation consultancy that specializes in branding, design, and emerging technologies. With a deep understanding of market trends and consumer behavior, Rocket empowers businesses to build strong, impactful brands that stand the test of time.