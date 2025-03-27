Power Rental Systems Market Expands with Rising Demand for Temporary Power Solutions

The global power rental systems market size is estimated to reach USD 42.74 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for UPS, along with rapid industrial development across the world, is the main factor boosting the market growth. Growing instances of variable electricity supply generated by small and medium-scale power grids and partial access to the larger transmission network have catalyzed the demand for power rental systems across the manufacturing and utility industries.

Moreover, there is an increasing requirement for an accessible rental unit that can stun the problems linked with power outages and voltage sags. Furthermore, growing awareness related to the profits of subcontracting power equipment is positively impacting market growth. Power rental systems allow their customers to acquire equipment according to their necessities in a cost-effective way.

Besides, the execution of supportive government initiatives to develop airport networks and metros, along with the construction of shopping malls and hotels, is increasing the demand for power rental systems across countries. Factors such as increasing deployment of renewable sources of energy as an alternative power generation source to decrease the carbon emissions and the adoption of natural gas-based electricity generations are expected to boost the market growth.

Growing grid uncertainty, coupled with power spikes at the time of peak demand, is anticipated to be a main driver for the market. Besides, amplified focus towards a decrease in the peak power consumption in order to cut power cost is likely to enhance the growth of the market.

The power rental units are used across various industries as there is a higher demand for continuous power application. Major end-user markets for such rental systems were oil and gas, government and utilities, and construction, which altogether accounted for 64.5% share of the global revenue in 2019. Higher dependence on electricity for day to day operation of such industries is a key booster for considerable usage of power rental systems.

Power Rental Systems Market Report Highlights

Continuous power applications dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.7% in 2024. This growth is attributed to the increasing need for reliable electricity in the oil and gas, construction, and mining industries.

The government and utilities segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 25.9% in 2024 attributed to the increasing demand for reliable, uninterrupted power supply.

The Asia Pacific power rental systems market dominated the global market and accounted for 38.5% in 2024 attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization across the region.

Key Power Rental Systems Company Insights

Some of the key players in the market include Aggreko, Herc Rentals Inc., APR Energy, and others. These companies are adopting various strategies to enhance their competitive edge. These include launching innovative products that cater to evolving customer needs, forming strategic partnerships to expand service offerings, and entering agreements that enhance market reach. Furthermore, companies focus on sustainability by integrating renewable energy solutions into their rental services. These strategies aim to improve operational efficiency, meet regulatory requirements, and address the growing demand for reliable and environmentally friendly power solutions across diverse industries.

Herc Rentals Inc. specializes in renting heavy equipment, tools, generators, and pumps, enabling clients to manage their power needs efficiently without the burden of ownership. The company delivers reliable temporary power solutions, including emergency and standby power systems, to support critical operations across numerous sectors while ensuring safety and compliance with industry standards.

APR Energy designs and deploys modular power plants that provide flexible and scalable electricity generation to meet specific customer requirements. The company emphasizes rapid deployment capabilities, effectively allowing clients to address urgent power needs. APR Energy aims to deliver sustainable and efficient power rental solutions supporting global economic growth and infrastructure development by integrating advanced technologies and renewable energy sources into its offerings.

List of Key Players in Power Rental Systems Market

Aggreko

Herc Rentals Inc.

APR Energy

Caterpillar

United Rentals, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Ashtead Group plc

Atlas Copco AB

Al Faris

Shenton Group

Hertz System, Inc.

Kohler Co.

Bredenoord

HIMOINSA

