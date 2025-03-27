Smokehouse Market Expands with Rising Demand for Smoked Meat and Seafood Products

The global smokehouse market size is anticipated to reach USD 176.7 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030. Rising need for a healthy lifestyle has led consumers to prefer griller or barbequed food over fried food and other kinds of fast food. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Key market participants have been focusing on innovation and new product development to manufacture environment-friendly components using latest technologies. Most manufactures have been focusing on electric grills to help reduce air pollution caused on account of burning charcoal and wood.

North America was the dominant region occupying over 35.0% of the revenue share in 2017. It is projected to account for a major share of the market over the forecast period on account of increasing popularity among young adults for cookouts.

Europe is expected to account for the second largest market share in 2017. In addition, the demand for portable products is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to increase in the number of family outings and picnics.

The smokehouse market is characterized by the presence of major companies as well as small- and medium-scale regional players. Some of the major players in the market engage in strategic developments to boost their sales and revenue by expanding their reach and providing customized services to customers.

Key players operating in the industry are The Weber-Stephen Products LLC, KitchenAid, Lynx Grills, and Viking Range Corporation among various others.

Smokehouse Market Report Highlights

The outdoor segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 58.8% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the growing popularity of outdoor cooking and barbecuing, which has become a favored pastime for many consumers.

Electric grill accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.6% in 2023. This significant share is attributed to the convenience and ease of use of electric grills, making them popular among consumers.

North America’s smokehouse market accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.4% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the high prevalence of grill ownership in the region, with nearly every household owning a grill.

Key Smokehouse Company Insights

Some key companies in the smokehouse market include R & V Works (Cajun Fryer), Alto-Shaam, Inc., Town Food Service Equipment Co., Inc., Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Pro Smoker, and others. Companies are focusing on launching new features and increasing product ranges. Moreover, key players are taking several strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships with other major companies.

R & V Works, known for its Cajun Fryer brand, is a prominent player in the smokehouse market. It specializes in outdoor cooking products, including fryers, smokers, and grills, which are highly regarded for quality and performance. Furthermore, its product line includes the Cajun Express Smoker, which is designed to deliver consistent smoking results with minimal effort.

ScottPec, Inc. is a notable smokehouse market player known for its innovative and high-yield food processing equipment. Its smokehouses are designed to deliver the best smoke flavor and color in the shortest possible smoking cycle time.

List of Key Players in the Smokehouse Market

R & V Works (Cajun Fryer)

Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Town Food Service Equipment Co., Inc.

Weber-Stephen Products LLC

Pro Smoker

ScottPec, Inc.

Smokehouse Products

Walton’s Smokehouse

Viking Range Corporation

Lynx Grills, Inc.

Wolf Steel, Ltd.

Char-Broil LLC

