Zola Suite Simplifies Email Encryption for Lawyers with RPost Integration

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Zola Suite, a comprehensive law practice management software, has enhanced its email capabilities by integrating with RPost, allowing lawyers to send encrypted emails with a single click. This integration offers robust features like email tracking, proof of delivery, and court-admissible Registered Receipts™. Despite the necessity of email encryption, many lawyers struggle with its complexity, but Zola’s partnership with RPost streamlines the process and adds essential security to legal communications.

The new feature is designed to save lawyers time while ensuring their communications are secure and compliant. With this integration, emails sent through Zola Suite are not only encrypted but also come with verifiable proof of delivery and content, making them admissible in court. This seamless combination of email encryption, delivery proof, and matter management simplifies everyday workflows for law firms of all sizes, providing a trusted solution for secure legal correspondence.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/partnership-rpost-zola-suite-now-offers-encrypted-email-e-signatures-proof-delivery