SGD Pharma advances sustainable manufacturing and supply chain innovation at DCAT Week 2025 in New York

Paris La Défense, FRANCE, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — SGD Pharma, a global market leader in pharmaceutical glass primary packaging solutions, leads the charge towards greater sustainability and innovation by highlighting its multi-million investments into the next-generation of glass manufacturing and commitment to strengthening pharma supply chains in the US and beyond. DCAT Week takes place between 17th-20th March 2025 and is one of the most influential gatherings for pharmaceutical and biotech companies from across the world, providing a powerful platform for high-level discussions, networking and collaboration with key industry leaders.

SGD Pharma has committed multi-million-euro investment in recent years to modernize its global manufacturing sites, strengthen its high-precision vial production to meet growing pharma demand and upgrade its furnaces to reduce carbon emissions and energy use. SGD Pharma has been recognized by EcoVadis with a platinum medal for 2024 – placing it in the top 1% of the glass industry (and all companies evaluated) and the company’s decarbonization targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), marking an important milestone in the company’s decarbonization journey.

Fabio Invernizzi, General Manager BU West and Carole Grassi Mircich, Chief Commercial Marketing & Innovation Officer will be attending to support SGD Pharma’s US team in strategic discussions. Carole adds “I am excited to attend DCAT Week and reconnect with our valued customers and partners. We are eager to dive deep into understanding their evolving needs, showcase our cutting-edge innovations, and explore new opportunities for collaboration that will drive the future of our industry.”

SGD Pharma continues to drive innovation in pharmaceutical packaging with significant investments and advancements. As proof of our commitment to continuing investment into the quality of our products, SGD Pharma opened a new siliconization operation at its Saint-Quentin Lamotte (SQLM) plant to provide customers with Sealian glass treatment which provides a protective barrier for sensitive, aggressive, and viscous drug products across all administration routes. Additionally, its IDENCY Type I glass vials offer increased chemical durability for parenteral drugs while maintaining compatibility with standard fill & finish processes for improved efficiency. To accelerate market delivery, SGD Pharma has expanded its Sterinity EZ-fill®* ready-to-use (RTU) vial offerings, reducing operational complexities and costs for pharma companies. Further optimizing production, Velocity® Vials—developed with Corning—feature a friction-reducing outer coating, improving manufacturing efficiency by up to 50% and minimizing disruptions. Through these advancements, SGD Pharma reinforces its commitment to innovation, ensuring high-quality, efficient, and reliable packaging solutions for the evolving pharmaceutical industry.

With increasing regulatory demands and growing expectations for eco-conscious production, SGD Pharma is committed to delivering pharmaceutical glass packaging solutions that enhance drug safety and efficiency while setting industry benchmarks in sustainability. At DCAT week, the team will engage with existing partners, customers and industry stakeholders as well as forge new partnerships to explore how the company can continue to create meaningful, impactful solutions to address the most pressing challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry. Contact SGD Pharma to set up a meeting.

