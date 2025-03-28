MICRODIA Unveils XTRA Space Magnetic Portable SSD: A Game-Changer in Portable Storage

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — MICRODIA, a global leader in innovative technology solutions, proudly announces the launch of the XTRA Space Magnetic Portable SSD, a revolutionary storage device designed to empower mobile creatives, professionals, and tech enthusiasts. Unveiled today at MICRODIA’s headquarters in San Jose, California, this cutting-edge SSD combines blazing-fast performance, a unique N52-level magnetic attachment, and expansive storage options up to 4TB—all in a compact, rugged design built for the demands of modern workflows.

The XTRA Space Magnetic Portable SSD leverages USB-C USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 technology to deliver lightning-fast read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,800MB/s, making it an ideal companion for 4K 60FPS ProRes video recording, rapid file transfers, and instant memory expansion. Its innovative magnetic design securely attaches to smartphones, laptops, and other devices, enabling hands-free operation and unmatched convenience. Encased in a durable aluminum alloy shell, the SSD withstands drops from up to 10 feet, ensuring data stays safe in any environment.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the XTRA Space Magnetic Portable SSD, a product that redefines what portable storage can achieve,” said Sarah Hogan, Senior VP of Worldwide Operations at MICRODIA. “This SSD is more than just a storage device—it’s a tool that empowers our customers to create, connect, and perform at their best, wherever inspiration takes them. With its seamless compatibility and groundbreaking magnetic technology, we’re setting a new standard for efficiency and reliability in the industry.”

Available in capacities ranging from 512GB to 4TB, the XTRA Space SSD is engineered for wide compatibility with laptops, smartphones, tablets, and game consoles. Its premium heat dissipation ensures consistent performance during intensive tasks, while its pocket-sized form factor—just 1.58 oz and 2.28 x 0.46 inches—makes it the ultimate portable powerhouse. Whether capturing high-resolution video, managing large datasets, or multitasking on the go, users can rely on the XTRA Space SSD to keep their workflow moving.

The MICRODIA XTRA Space Magnetic Portable SSD is available for sales inquiries at sales@microdia.com or contact MICRODIA online at www.microdia.com/pages/contact . For more information, including full specifications and package contents, please contact MICRODIA.

About MICRODIA

MICRODIA is a pioneering force in consumer electronics, delivering innovative solutions that enhance connectivity, performance, and creativity. Headquartered in San Jose, California, MICRODIA has been committed to pushing the boundaries of technology with products designed for the modern world. From high-performance chargers to advanced storage solutions, MICRODIA empowers users to live, work, and create without limits.

Contact:

Sarah Hogan, Senior VP Senior VP Worldwide Operations MICRODIA

Sarah.hogan@microdia.net