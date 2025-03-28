Tampa Bay Nonprofits Trained in Social Media Marketing to Overcome Challenges in Digital Age

Clearwater, FL, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — On Tuesday, March 18th nonprofit organizations from around Tampa Bay gathered at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center for a no-cost workshop on social media marketing. Laura Betterly, a 25-year veteran in promotion and marketing delivered the workshop. She gave tools on boosting engagement, standing out from other advertisers and improving the outcome of posts.

According to NetworkDepot, a mere 50% of all nonprofits are successful, and 30% of these will cease to exist after ten years. This leaves only 20% continuing to grow and forward their mission.

“Running a nonprofit is a serious game of survival of the fittest,” said Tracy Hawkins, director of the CCV Center. “It is not easy. There are many challenges, such as competing for donor attention, constant worrying about keeping up expenses and being overworked with demand. On top of all that you are expected to stay up to date with new marketing developments that come out almost daily! To help ease this, we decided to host a social media marketing workshop to give nonprofits workable tools they could use instantly to improve their promotion.”

“Technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace,” said Ms. Betterly. “Nonprofits must embrace these digital advances to sustain engagement, optimize fundraising, and ensure their continued growth and relevance.”

One guest, a volunteer of a local charity commented, “The workshop was very informative. I learned so much in the way of maximizing our efforts to reach potential volunteers and donors on social media. It was particularly helpful to get all of the different apps and tools that can be used in social media marketing. Thank you!”

The next nonprofit workshop hosted by the CCV Center will be on May 20th, 2025, and will cover the topic of managing and organizing your nonprofit for maximum efficiency. To RSVP or for more information, please contact Tracy Hawkins at ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.