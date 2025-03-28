1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book Hello, Egypt! with Success.

#1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book Hello, Egypt!: A Children’s Picture Book Thrilling Treasure Hunt Adventure Through Ancient Wonders for Kids Ages 4-8

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

#1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book Hello, Egypt!: A Children’s Picture Book Thrilling Treasure Hunt Adventure Through Ancient Wonders for Kids Ages 4-8

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Author Ekaterina Otiko joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon once again with her new book, Hello, Egypt!: A Children’s Picture Book Thrilling Treasure Hunt Adventure Through Ancient Wonders for Kids Ages 4-8, which was released on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Exciting News! Hello, Egypt! by Ekaterina Otiko has officially achieved bestseller status, captivating young readers and parents alike with its thrilling treasure hunt through ancient wonders! This action-packed adventure, featuring the fearless Travel Sisters, Sophie and Stephie, has sparked imaginations and introduced children to the magic of Egyptian history. With its perfect blend of mystery, teamwork, and discovery, Hello, Egypt! has quickly become a must-read for curious kids ages 4-8. Parents and educators praise its ability to inspire a love for learning while taking children on an unforgettable journey. Join the excitement and see why Hello, Egypt! is a top-rated favorite among young explorers everywhere!

Elite Online Publishing published and promoted Ekaterina Otiko’s Hello Egypt to #1 National Bestseller in FOUR categories in the US and AU. Including Children’s Customs & Traditions, Children’s Travel Books, and Children’s Black and African American Stories as well as Children’s Social Sciences in AU. She also reached #1 Hot New Release category in Children’s Customs & Traditions, Children’s Travel Books, Children’s Black and African American Stories, Children’s Cultural Studies Books, Children’s Geography & Cultures Books, and Children’s Multicultural Stories in the US as well as Children’s Social Sciences, and Children’s Black and African American Stories in AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Embark on an Unforgettable Egyptian Treasure Hunt!

When the Travel Sisters, Sophie and Stephie, receive a top-secret mission, they’re off on the journey of a lifetime! From the golden sands of the desert to the majestic Great Pyramids, they must follow ancient clues, solve tricky puzzles, and uncover Egypt’s hidden treasure. But will they unlock the mystery before time runs out?

Hello, Egypt! is a thrilling, action-packed picture book that takes young explorers on an unforgettable escapade through one of the world’s most fascinating ancient civilizations. Perfect for curious kids ages 4-8, this exciting story blends fun and discovery with breathtaking wonders of Egypt! Discover iconic landmarks! Solve clues and puzzles! Join the ultimate treasure hunt!

Why You Will Love Hello, Egypt!

● Ignite your child’s imagination with a captivating story, encouraging a lifelong passion for reading.

● Introduce your child to diverse cultures, fostering an early appreciation for the culture and geography of Egypt.

● Provide a safe and exciting travel adventure right from the comfort of your home.

● Spark curiosity and teamwork through relatable characters and problem-solving fun.

Get ready for an exhilarating journey—Hello, Egypt! is the perfect adventure for little explorers who love excitement, history, and mystery!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Ekaterina loves to travel and inspire children to explore the world. She has lived on four continents, speaks six languages, and visited almost a hundred countries. Ekaterina holds a master of arts degree in international affairs and studied psychology, linguistics, and elementary education. She also ran an international education company, visiting schools and universities around the world. Ekaterina’s studies and travels prompted her to create Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters, a book series based on travel adventures with her two daughters. When Ekaterina isn’t writing travel stories, trotting the globe, or mastering a new language, she enjoys spending time with her daughters, dancing, doing yoga, painting, kayaking, and frolicking in the ocean. She also loves animals and wishes she had an elephant in her backyard. Ekaterina lives in California with her doctor husband and their two courageous daughters. With her suitcase always packed, her mind always open to exploring a new location, and her computer always ready to receive a new story, Ekaterina can’t wait to share her experiences with young readers.

Learn more at https://www.SophieandStephie.com

Click Here to get your copy today!

Click Here to watch the book trailer!

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They and their team of experienced publishers deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. They are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. They guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book-writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune in to the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast.

A donation was made in the author’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—The child will receive six books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Media Contact:

Contact: Jenn Foster

Company Name: Elite Online Publishing

Address: 63 East 11400 South #230, Sandy, UT 84070

Telephone: (385) 645-4890

Email: info@eliteonlinepublishing.com

Website: https://eliteonlinepublishing.com/

