Auto-boxing Technology Market Expands with Rising Demand for Automated Packaging Solutions

The global auto-boxing technology market is anticipated to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to factors such as the growing need for fast and efficient packaging solutions that minimize the dependency on the workforce. Automated packaging solutions, including auto-boxing technology solutions, address labor shortage challenges. Moreover, auto-boxing technology solutions are witnessing growth in adoption owing to the expansion of the e-commerce sector.

Auto-boxing technology involves designing right-sized boxes utilizing intelligent and automated technology. Auto-boxing technology systems offer numerous benefits to businesses operating in various sectors, such as food, beverages, and retail & e-commerce. These benefits include reduced operating costs, material wastage, and enhanced box quality. According to Sparck Technologies, a Netherlands-based auto-boxing technology company, the company’s auto-boxing technology solutions can reduce labor costs by about 88% and, on average, save 29% of corrugate material.

The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability is likely to benefit the adoption of auto-boxing technology solutions, as they are usually energy-efficient and the automated way of packaging leads to less consumption of materials. Moreover, government initiatives to boost automation and robotics development are having a positive impact on the target market. For instance, in November 2022, Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation, a Canada-based general-purpose robot developer, announced that it received funding of USD 22.2 million from the Government of Canada through the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF). The company would use the funds to address the labor shortage by developing robotics and AI technology.

Auto-boxing Technology Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the need for various services, such as installation, maintenance, and training services, to ensure the smooth operation of auto-boxing technology solutions and minimize downtime.

Based on end-use, the food segment dominated the market in 2023, attributed to the factors such as the changing consumer preferences, the growing demand for packaged food, and the need to ensure food safety and meet regulatory compliance.

Asia Pacific dominated the market for auto-boxing technology 2023. This can be attributed to the booming e-commerce sector in the region. Moreover, growing manufacturing activities and government initiatives to boost digitization and automation are positively impacting the regional market growth.

In February 2024, CMC Packaging Automation announced the launch of CMC CartonWrap DUO, a new machine designed to produce both boxes and corrugated envelopes on demand at a speed of 900 packages per hour. With this launch, the company aimed to provide businesses with an efficient and sustainable packaging solution to optimize their operations and minimize environmental impact.

List of the Key Players in the Auto-boxing Technology Market

CMC Packaging Automation

Bell and Howell LLC

Packsize International, Inc.

WestRock Company

T-Roc Equipment

Aopack

Kolbus Autobox (KOLBUS GmbH & Co. KG)

Ranpak

Panotec Srl Unipersonale

EMBA Machinery AB

Zemat Technology Group

Pattyn

Sparck Technologies

