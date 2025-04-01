U.S. Women’s Grooming Market 2030: Haircare’s Crowning Glory

U.S. Women’s Grooming Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. women’s grooming market size is estimated to reach USD 100.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Healthy skin care regimes and personal care routines can enhance the overall physical appearance of a person. The availability of abundant information pertaining to the performance, mode of action, end results, efficacy, and formulations of skin care, hair care products, fragrance, and other products helps buyers choose suitable products as per their requirements, which is favoring the growth of the market.

Additionally, the demand for cruelty-free products has also been increasing among customers. Most consumers have grown wary and avoid purchasing products linked to animal cruelty or ones that are animal-sourced or harmful to the environment. Similarly, increasing awareness about the pollution and the ill effects of micro plastics also discourages people from using synthetic products. Hence, they tend to lean toward products made of arecyclable materials, which is expected to drive innovation and allow new entrants in the market.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a huge negative impact on the cosmetics and personal care sector. Store closures imposed by the strict lockdown protocols had severe effects, with global sales falling by 50.0%–70.0% from March to April 2020. Due to the fact that the majority of the consumers were from the United States, which was significantly damaged by the pandemic, this had a significant impact on the sales of skin and hair care products as well.

Consumers have been actively creating calming self-care experiences through elaborate skincare routines at home as a result of rising stress levels and the increased relevance of self-care in recent years. The demand for skin care products, such as lotions and moisturizers, healing treatments, exfoliation, facials, and face creams, powders, and scrubs, is increasing as a result of this trend.

The millennial generation has completely changed the grooming industry in recent years. Millennials nowadays are more conscious of their physical appearances and looks, and they are prepared to spend a fair amount on products containing substances that have been shown to effectively nurture the skin. Several skincare companies are releasing a variety of goods in the market, ranging from sunscreens to anti-aging creams, night serums, and facial masks. For instance, Olay introduced skin care products with retinol in April 2020, aiming to serve busy millennial women.

Personalization in skin care products backed by technological innovations is another go-to-market strategy. The grooming products market in the U.S. is already witnessing the use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) tools as modes of personalized skincare. Additionally, consumers these days expect peer tutorials, and in-store digital try-on. To keep up with the trend, Sephora’s Color IQ system and L’Oréal’s sun exposure monitor patch are being marketed as technology-based products, which have been majorly driving the overall performance of the above-mentioned companies.

U.S. Women’s Grooming Market Report Highlights

The skincare segment held the largest revenue share of 32.61% in 2024. As consumers prioritize effective skincare solutions, manufacturers are responding by developing a diverse array of innovative products tailored to current trends.

By product, the color cosmetics segment is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period

The e-commerce/online segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The availability of a large variety of products on a single platform, door-step delivery, simple payment options, and heavy discounts are just a few of the advantages that e-commerce provides, which have significantly impacted people’s buying habits.

U.S. Women’s Grooming Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. women’s grooming market based on product, and distribution channel:

U.S. Women’s Grooming Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Color Cosmetics

Shower and Bath

Perfume/Fragrances

U.S. Women’s Grooming Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Beauty Stores

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Online/E-commerce

Others (Department Stores, etc.)

