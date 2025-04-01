Kuku FM & Penguin Random House India team up to launch exclusive audiobooks in Hindi

Delhi, India, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — Kuku FM, India’s leading storytelling platform and Penguin Random House India (PRHI), India’s leading publishing house, have teamed up to launch 15 exclusive Hindi audiobooks adapted and produced by Kuku FM from Penguin’s bestselling collections.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Kuku FM and Penguin in expanding and diversifying their storytelling library. It brings immersive listening options to meet the ever-growing demand for audio streaming and access to bestselling books in newer formats.

The exclusive list of adapted audiobooks features renowned luminaries and experts such as Gaur Gopal Das-renowned Monk and spiritual Guru, Devdutt Pattanaik-acclaimed writer & mythologist, Harish Bhat-Former Advisor & Director at Tata Group, Indira Nooyi-Former CEO of PepsiCo, Raghuram Rajan-Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and Neena Gupta-acclaimed Bollywood actress to name a few.

“Our customers have higher expectations from us every day, and at Kuku FM, we love rising to that challenge. They know what they want and need plenty of choices. We aim to bring the best books to them in their language and give them a unique yet engaging listening experience,” said Lal Chand Bisu, CEO and Co-founder of Kuku FM. “We are excited to partner with an iconic publisher like Penguin to not only expand our library but also ensure that we’re opening up a whole new world of entertainment and knowledge for every Indian in more accessible formats.”

Vijesh Kumar, Vice President- Product – Local and International, PRH India, says, “At Penguin, we are committed to making books more accessible and inclusive, ensuring they reach readers in the formats they love. Our exclusive partnership with Kuku FM marks an exciting milestone as we bring some of our most celebrated titles to Hindi audiobooks for the first time. With storytelling evolving beyond the page, audiobooks offer a dynamic and immersive way to experience books—welcoming both avid readers and new audiences alike. We’re thrilled to expand our Indian language publishing efforts and look forward to seeing these stories resonate with a wider audience”

“The collaboration is a critical extension of Kuku FM’s highly curated portfolio of stories and we are excited to expand this universe further with Penguin Random House India who are known to have some of the most storied authors and books in their library”, said Prerna Vohra, Head of Content Acquisition at Kuku FM.

Adding to this, Vidhi Nangia, Manager- Audio, PRH India, says, “Audiobooks are seeing tremendous growth globally, and India is no exception, with the market expected to grow over 30% annually. Recognizing this shift in how audiences engage with literature, Penguin is thrilled to partner with Kuku FM to introduce 15 Hindi audiobooks by beloved authors such as Harish Bhat, Ankur Warikoo, and Indira Nooyi. Kuku FM’s commitment to exceptional curation and production ensures that our cherished works are presented with the utmost quality. This collaboration marks the beginning of a promising journey to make our stories accessible to an even broader audience.”

The new Hindi audiobooks will be available for purchase on the Kuku FM Android app from April 2025 onward, starting from Rs 175. This offers listeners an affordable way to experience literary classics and contemporary bestsellers in audio format and aligns with PRHI’s vision to democratize access to books in emerging new formats.

This collaboration is expected to significantly impact India’s rapidly growing audio streaming market. With the OTT audio market projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2025 (IMARC Group, 2023) and the number of OTT audio streaming users expected to surpass 100 million, Kuku FM is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth. The partnership with Penguin Random House India not only enhances Kuku FM’s content offerings but also demonstrates the platform’s and PRHI’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Indian listeners, particularly in regional languages.

The List Of Titles Are:

1. Tata Stories Harish Bhat 2. Bravehearts of Bharat Vikram Sampath 3. My Life in Full Indra Nooyi 4. Jeevan ke Adbhut Rahasya – Life’s Amazing Secrets Gaur Gopal Das 5 India’s Most Fearless 1 Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh 6. India’s Most Fearless 2 Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh 7. Mythakon se Vigyan Tak Gauhar Raza 8. Jaya Devdutt Pattanaik 9. Breaking the Mould Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba 10. Energize Your Mind Gaur Gopal Das 11. Make Epic Money Ankur Warikoo 12. Sach Kahun Toh Neena Gupta 13. Build and Epic Career Ankur Warikoo 14. The Book of Ram Devdutt Pattanaik 15. Manoj Bajpayee Piyush Pandey

About Kuku FM

Founded in 2018, KUKU FM is India’s leading storytelling platform, home to the country’s largest digital library of audio stories, short courses, and now, vertical microdramas. With a mission to deliver high-quality, personalized stories across genres from entertainment across multiple formats and languages, KUKU continues to push boundaries and redefine India’s entertainment industry.

About Penguin Random House India

Penguin Random House India publishes over 250 new titles every year and has an active backlist of over 3000 titles. With a strong fiction and non-fiction list, it publishes across every segment including biography, travel, business, politics, history, religion and philosophy, lifestyle, cookery, health and fitness, sports and leisure, visual books, and children’s books. The children’s titles are published under the Puffin imprint.

Penguin Random House India’s illustrious list includes Booker Prize-winning novels and winners of virtually every major literary prize, including the Nobel Prize, the Magsaysay Award, the Jnanpith Award, the Sahitya Akademi Award, and the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize. Several of PRHI’s authors are also recipients of the Bharat Ratna and the Padma Vibhushan, India’s highest civilian honors.

Penguin Random House India is also the exclusive distribution partner for several leading local and international publishing houses in India and the subcontinent.