North America Commercial Drone Market Sees Surge in Adoption Across Multiple Sectors

The North America commercial drone market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.51 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The versatility of drones allows them to be utilized across a wide range of applications, such as land surveying, infrastructure inspection, and emergency response. Drones offer solutions that were previously challenging or costly to implement. These applications have expanded the market potential for commercial drones in North America.

Drones can help reduce operational costs, improve efficiency, minimize risks associated with human labor in hazardous environments, and optimize resource utilization in applications such as agriculture. These benefits related to drones foster market demand for commercial applications. In addition, technological advancements in drones, including high-resolution cameras, thermal imaging, and various sensors such as LiDAR sensors, enable the capture of detailed aerial imagery and data for a wide range of applications such as mapping, filming, monitoring, and allow government agencies and law enforcement utilize to enhance public safety and security measures. These advancements help such agencies for valuable decision-making and evidence collection and fuel market growth.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the North America Commercial Drone Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

North America Commercial Drone Market Report Highlights

The rotary blade segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 78.3% in 2023. Due to high flexibility and simplicity in operation, there is a growing demand for various applications such as aerial photography, surveillance, and delivery of packages

The government and law enforcement segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increased demand for security, asset inspection, traffic monitoring, search and rescue

The media and entertainment segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Drones offer photographers unique perspectives, allowing them to capture stunning aerial shots that were previously challenging

Hybrid propulsion is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Hybrid propulsion systems provide the necessary thrust for controlling and maneuvering drones in the air, which allows for efficient task performance

The Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. VLOS allows operators to control drones directly, ensuring safe navigation and collision avoidance with people and obstacles. Due to these factors, the rise of the VLOS segment is increasing in border patrol, cinematography, and others

The fully autonomous segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in drone technology will increase drones’ ability to operate without human intervention

The 5-10 hours segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. These drones can complete long-duration tasks such as delivery, filming, and drone shows without frequently charging

The 25kg-500kg takeoff weight segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. These drones can carry higher payloads, such as sensors, which can be used for inspections, mapping, and search and rescue operations

Key North America Commercial Drone Company Insights

Some of the key companies in North America commercial drone market include Draganfly Innovations Inc., Freefly Systems, Drone Delivery Canada and others.

Draganfly Innovations Inc. is a Canadian company specializing in manufacturing and developing drones. It offers a wide range of drones depending on needs and preferences. Its products include entry-level drones, such as Commander 3 XL, and advanced professional drones, such as Commander 3 XL Hybrid, designed for surveillance, industrial inspection, and delivery.

Freefly Systems is an American company that manufactures, designs, and markets remote-controlled vehicles, gimbals, camera movement systems, and stabilizers, including drones for aerial cinematography and medical supply delivery.

List of Key Players in the North America Commercial Drone Market

Alpha Drones USA

Draganfly Innovations Inc.

Drone Delivery Canada

Freefly Systems

Intel Corporation

Parrot Drone SAS.

Skydio, Inc.

Skyfront

UVify Inc.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the North America Commercial Drone Market