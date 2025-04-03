Baby Food Maker Market 2030: The Growing Popularity of Compact Designs

Baby Food Maker Market Growth & Trends

The global baby food maker market size is estimated to reach USD 2.21 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing working class women population, fast moving lifestyle, and improving living standards are some of the key factors anticipated to promote the market growth. In addition, increasing awareness regarding healthy diet of toddlers as well as infants among the parents is expected to promote the product’s demand over the next few years.

Over the past few years, the working class population of women has increased around the world, which is promoting the demand for the baby food makers and other related products. Parents are concerned over the nutritional diet of their babies. According to the statistics provided by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the population of the working women with an age more than 15 years has been increased by 7.72% from the year 2012 to 2018 worldwide. This shift in the lifestyle of the customers has augmented the demand for baby food makers across the globe.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Baby Food Maker Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Bottle preparation is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2030. These bottle fillers are gaining popularity among customers as they blend the food with water or milk as required and directly fill it in the bottle without any additional efforts. Working class population is finding these products suitable owing to its hassle-free operation. These bottle preparation machines are primarily used for bottle feeding of liquid food to the infants.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030. Rise in the number of job opportunities in the developing countries including China and India as a result of supportive government policies aimed at enhancing revenue output from private institutions has increased the number of working class women. This trend is expected to promote the utility of baby nutrition among the working class population and thus, in turn, promote the scope for products such as baby food maker.

Baby Food Maker Market Report Highlights

The food preparation segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 79.3% in 2023.

The hypermarkets & supermarkets segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023.

North America baby food maker market held the largest revenue share 34.1% in 2023

Baby Food Maker Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby food maker market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Baby Food Maker Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Food Preparation

Bottle Preparation

Baby Food Maker Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Baby Food Maker Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



Curious about the Baby Food Maker Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.