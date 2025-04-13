Source2 Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

Dallas, TX, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College, a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas, TX, is proud to announce an official partnership with Source2 as a preferred employer partner.1

Source2 specializes in working with fast-growth companies that need to quickly ramp recruiting and hiring to meet growing demand. Since 1999, Source2 has built a reputation as a trusted partner, delivering high-volume recruitment solutions tailored to organizations that rely on essential, frontline employees. From field service technicians and healthcare staff to customer service agents and engineers, we help businesses scale efficiently with top-tier talent.

Remington College offers Construction and Building Maintenance and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning programs at eight campuses in four states. Additionally, Remington College Fort Worth Campus offers an Electrician Diploma Program, and Remington College Cleveland Campus offers a Combination Welding Diploma Program so graduates are ready to enter these fields and work with Source2.

“Partnering with Remington College allows us to support graduates as they transition into the workforce, helping them find rewarding roles with companies that need their expertise,” said Angie Green, Director. “We look forward to helping these students launch successful careers in essential industries.”

The Construction and Building Maintenance diploma and degree programs provide hands-on training in servicing, maintaining and operating a variety of equipment commonly found in residential and commercial facilities. Students will also study how to maintain and repair facility infrastructure and mechanical equipment, such as carpentry, electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 21 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Construction and Building Maintenance.

The Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning diploma and degree programs at Remington College aim to prepare students for an entry-level position as an HVAC technician. The curriculum provides hands-on training and covers commercial HVAC systems, residential systems, commercial refrigeration systems, domestic appliances and cold-water AC, fundamental HVAC maintenance, and more.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 12 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 24 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning.

The Electrician program provides essential skills and training for students seeking entry-level electrician positions in residential and industrial settings. 1 Students practice hands-on experience and study a range of topics including electrical theory, circuitry, wiring, safety protocols, troubleshooting electrical systems and the use of tools and equipment.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a Diploma in Electrician.

The Combination Welding program offers welding training for students seeking entry-level positions in structural and pipe welding. Students study safety measures and fundamental welding techniques, engaging in practical exercises within a lab environment that meets industry standards.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 8 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a Diploma in Combination Welding.

“At Remington College, we are committed to connecting our students with meaningful career opportunities,” said Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College. “Partnering with Source2 as a preferred employer partner allows us to provide our graduates with valuable opportunities in high-demand fields.”

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About Source2

Founded in 1999, Source2 is a leading provider of high-volume recruitment and retention needs, specializing in helping fast-growth companies with their hiring efforts to meet growing demand. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with a national operations center, Source2 has built a reputation as a trusted partner for organizations that rely on frontline employees and essential workers — field service technicians, engineers, healthcare staff, customer service agents, manufacturing, logistics personnel, and beyond. Source2 delivers fast, efficient, and cost-effective solutions to manage your workforce needs and accelerate growth.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.