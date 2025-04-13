Minus K Congratulates to the following winners of their 2024/2025 Educational Giveaway

Inglewood, USA, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Celebrating its’ tenth year of their U.S. Educational Giveaway, Minus K Technology has to-date granted over $100,000 of its superior performing patented Negative-Stiffness low-frequency passive mechanical vibration isolators to colleges and universities in the USA.

This year Minus K congratulates the following winners for the 2024/2025 giveaway:



University of North Texas – Physics Department

The vibration isolator will be used to stabilize their AFM to achieve high resolution images of grain sizes in thin films. They will modify these films through different thermal processes.



Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology – Physics and Optical Engineering Department

The vibration isolator will be used for experiments in ultra-sensitive optical measurements and characterization of magneto-optic nanoparticles for cancer hyperthermia therapy.



Wellesley College – Chemistry Department

The isolator will for research studies of pathological changes to excitable cells using fluorescent reporters. They will use microinjection and electrophysiology on intact worms in vivo and culture cells using their Nikon Ti-U microscope which currently has too much vibration movement.



Cornell University – Applied and Engineering Physics Department

The isolator will used fabricating novel two-dimensional (2D) material heterostructures by combining atomically thin 2D materials, such as graphene, hBN, transition metal dichalcogenides, to explore new electronic and quantum phenomena inside an MBraun glovebox under an inert argon atmosphere.



Rutgers University – Physics Department

The isolator will be for a scalable atomic gravimeter to measure the absolute gravity, the vertical gravity gradient, and the third-order vertical derivative by dropping three spatially separated cold-atom cloud and forming atom interferometry, to a retroreflector under a vacuum chamber.

Sam Houston State University – Biological Sciences

The isolator will assist in fluorescent and phase contrast imaging using an ECHO Revolve upright/inverted microscope, allowing publication-quality fluorescence, phase, and darkfield imaging to graduate and undergraduates in research or doing live-cell video.

“Giving back to academia always gives us great feeling.”, says Minus K’s President Steve Varma, “When talking to students at our booth at the different trade shows, there is always a great interest in getting isolation systems for their schools to help with their experiments. We are proud of being able to provide systems for ten years.”

Minus K® Technology, Inc. was founded in 1993 to develop, manufacture and market state-of-the-art vibration isolation products based on the company’s patented negative-stiffness-mechanism technology. Minus K products are used in a broad spectrum of applications including nanotechnology, biological and neuro sciences, semiconductors, materials research, quantum research, zero-g simulation of spacecraft, and high-end audio. The company is an OEM supplier to leading manufactures of scanning probe microscopes, micro-hardness testers and other vibration-sensitive instruments and equipment. Minus K customers include private companies and more than 300 leading universities and government laboratories in 52 countries.

For more information, please contact Steve Varma at Minus K: (310) 348-9656 or stevev@minusk.com