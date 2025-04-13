Monarch Recovery Launches Innovative Drug Rehab Approaches for Co-Occurring Disorders in Oxnard, CA

Oxnard, California, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Monarch Recovery, a leading addiction treatment centers in Oxnard, CA, introduces specialized rehabilitation programs tailored to individuals with co-occurring disorders. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by those dealing with both addiction and mental health conditions, Monarch Recovery’s approach integrates evidence-based therapies and compassionate care to provide holistic recovery solutions.

Offering a blend of personalized counseling, group therapy, and innovative treatments, Monarch Recovery provides clients with a well-rounded recovery experience. The center emphasizes addressing the root causes of addiction while equipping individuals with practical coping strategies for mental health challenges. Monarch Recovery also ensures continuity of care through aftercare planning and support groups, helping clients sustain their recovery journey long-term. The tranquil setting encourages healing and self-discovery.

Monarch Recovery’s commitment to excellence is evident in its client-centered approach and dedication to fostering sustainable recovery. With a highly skilled team of therapists and support staff, the center offers customized treatment plans that consider each individual’s unique needs and circumstances. Monarch Recovery treats co-occurring disorders to assist clients in overcoming addiction and creating mental health and a better future.

For more information about addiction treatment services and programs tailored for co-occurring disorders, please contact their office at (805) 209-6002.

About Monarch Recovery: Monarch Recovery is a premier addiction treatment center in Oxnard, CA, specializing in comprehensive rehabilitation services for individuals battling substance abuse and co-occurring disorders. The center combines evidence-based therapies, individualized care, and a supportive community to help clients achieve lasting recovery. Monarch Recovery is committed to transforming lives with compassion and expertise.

