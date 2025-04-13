JMG Public Relations Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence, Fueling Industry Growth with Forward-Thinking Initiatives

New York, New York, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — MG Public Relations (“JMG PR”), an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, is thrilled to announce the milestone of its 10th anniversary in 2025, a monumental achievement in the world of small businesses and public relations. This significant milestone is a reflection of the firm’s dedication, resilience, and innovative approach to public relations, as well as a springboard for the company to further lead the next era of PR industry transformation.

Founded in 2015 by Jenna Guarneri, JMG PR started as an ambitious newcomer and has evolved over the years into a respected and flourishing industry leader whose longevity is driven by its unique value proposition and commitment to filling three key buckets: clients, the media, and employees. By ensuring contributions to each bucket every day, JMG PR translates these efforts into evolved relationships with media personnel, employee happiness, and client successes. With its winning recipe for success and many achievements over the years, JMG PR has helped clients announce over $5B in funding. The foundation for all of JMG PR’s successes starts with its strong team dynamic–the close-knit, startup-like culture and work environment provide its internal team members with space for collaboration, creativity, leadership, and camaraderie.

“Building a successful business takes patience, perseverance, and a willingness to push through challenges,” said Jenna Guarneri, Founder and CEO of JMG PR. “There were times early on when I had to be scrappy and make tough decisions to grow the business, all while staying true to my vision. Looking back, every obstacle was a lesson that helped shape who we are today. I’m so thankful to be celebrating 10 years of JMG PR, and to continue making a splash in the industry for years to come.”

In addition to the 10-year celebration, Jenna is also celebrating the third anniversary of her Inc. Original Imprint, You Need PR (2022), an approachable guide for early-stage startup companies and individuals looking for a robust PR strategy, but do not yet have the budget or the capacity to hire the full PR firm on retainer. The #1 bestseller, which has received widespread recognition for its accessible and insightful approach, has helped countless entrepreneurs, and even students, learn about launching PR strategies that deliver tangible results, among other related topics. Guarneri currently has a second book in development, which will delve even deeper into the power of thought leadership for entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

As JMG PR embarks on its second decade, the firm embraces its annual theme for 2025: Legacy Forward. This theme represents the foundation of excellence built over the last 10 years while signaling a bold commitment to the future.

With only 35% of small businesses surviving to the 10-year mark, JMG PR is a true industry success story. Over the last 10 years, the JMG PR team’s strategy for sharing client stories in a way that drives immense business impact has resulted in national news stories for clients’ funding and growth news, new product launches, and thought leadership campaigns. The agency’s approach has resulted in client placements in media outlets including Yahoo! Finance, TechCrunch, Bloomberg, CNET, and The Wall Street Journal, amongst many more.

As a part of the year-long celebration, JMG PR will introduce brand-new initiatives that further solidify its leadership and influence within the PR industry:

Expanding Mentorship Efforts: JMG PR has mentored hundreds of students within its 10 years. The company’s renowned internship program provides hands-on experience and mentorship to the next generation of PR leaders, and is consistently growing–the program welcomed its largest cohort in 2025. Jenna is also embarking on a goal to visit PRSSA chapters across the country this year, to share her industry experience and insights with future PR professionals.

Creating a New Podcast: Call Your Publicist is JMG PR’s latest venture. Co-hosted by JMG PR Founder, Jenna Guarneri, and celebrity journalist and JMG PR Head of Content, Alexandra Anastasio, Call Your Publicist offers insider tips, candid interviews, and actionable strategies for building a strong brand and securing meaningful media coverage.

Founding a Lifestyle Brand: In 2024, JMG PR launched its lifestyle brand, Off the Clock , and has hit the ground running on seasonal product launches and content creation. Off the Clock is about prioritizing a healthy work-life balance and celebrating life beyond the 9-to-5 grind. Posting relatable content and trending product drops , the brand is an extension of JMG’s commitment to honoring the harmony between careers and personal downtime.

Establishing a Second Newsletter: JMG PR created its second newsletter, On the Clock , to further expand its reach across all levels of PR professionals with a new newsletter, carefully designed specifically for aspiring PR pros and beginners. On the Clock is the go-to newsletter for young professionals, packed with tips and insights to help kickstart PR careers. JMG knows transitioning from college life to career can be a big change–it’s something everyone has experienced–which is why the newsletter is here to help make the transition for future professionals as smooth as possible.

Adding a Community Element to the Firm’s Core Buckets: JMG PR is expanding upon its foundational three buckets by adding a fourth component of community as a give-back effort. So far this year, Jenna has been appointed as a Blue Star Families Craig Newmark New York Tri-State Chapter Advisory Board Member , helping her local chapter expand its brand awareness efforts. JMG PR has also begun plans to sponsor a scholarship for PR students, recognizing the importance of supporting the education of incoming professionals.

“No one builds a business alone,” said Guarneri. “I’ve had incredible mentors who helped me grow, and now I’m in a position to do the same for others. My team is equally amazing—they challenge me, support me, and above all push me to think outside my comfort zone. Investing in diverse and forward-thinking PR professionals isn’t just important—it’s essential to keeping the industry thriving.”

As the firm enters its next decade, JMG PR remains steadfast in its mission to drive industry transformation, elevate client success, and empower the incoming generation of PR professionals. With a legacy built on excellence and a future fueled by bold innovation, JMG PR is ready to lead the PR industry into a new era of growth, impact, and success.

To learn more about JMG PR, visit www.jmgpublicrelations.com and follow us on Instagram for more updates.

