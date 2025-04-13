Fondren Yard announces exciting lineup of Spring events

JACKSON, Miss. 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Spring is in full bloom and warmer weather means one thing—Fondren Yard is the place to be this season!

Enjoy the best live music with a stellar lineup of concerts, cheer on your favorite sports teams while you watch the biggest games on the big screen and community celebrations for the whole family, the season is packed with can’t-miss events. Best of all, sporting events and community celebrations are free!

Music lovers can catch some of the best live performances of the season at the Fondren Yard stage. The spring concert lineup kicks off with performances by Silverada (formerly known as Mike & The Moonpies), followed by Paul Thorn and the high-energy party band Mustache The Band. For those looking to elevate their concert experience, booth rentals are available for tableside service an upgraded view of the action.

For sports fans, Fondren Yard is your go-to spot to watch the biggest games on the big screen, all for free! From March Madness to The Masters, and the battle for SEC supremacy during the SEC Baseball Tournament, cheer on your favorite teams with other fans. And don’t miss select Premier League soccer games throughout the season.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Fondren Yard will host a variety of free community events all spring long including the Fondren Block Party, movie nights under the stars, a special Easter celebration, plus Star Wars Night on the Green and so much more! Join us for exciting community events all season long.

In addition, you don’t want to miss the Stranger Than Fiction Film Festival, April 10-13 at the Capri Theatre. Don’t miss this incredible lineup of thought-provoking films right here in Jackson!

Fondren Yard is your go-to destination for live entertainment, sports, and community fun this season. For more information on all upcoming events, visit https://www.theblockatfondren.com/calendar/?venue=fondren-yard.