Chicago Bar Association Approves RPost’s RMail as Member Benefit for Enhanced Email Security

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Chicago Bar Association has officially endorsed RPost’s RMail service as a valuable member benefit, providing legal professionals with essential tools for secure email communication. RMail is an all-in-one email extension designed to integrate with both Microsoft Outlook and Gmail, offering enhanced security, compliance, and productivity. It includes features like Registered Email™ certified e-delivery technology and simple email encryption, ensuring lawyers can easily protect confidential client communications without additional software or downloads.

Catherine Sanders Reach, Director of Law Practice Management & Technology at the Chicago Bar Association, emphasized the growing need for better protection in email communication due to changes in professional conduct rules, regulatory requirements, and increased vulnerability to data breaches. RPost CEO Zafar Khan also noted that RMail helps close the security gap, offering an easy-to-use solution for lawyers, clients, and staff. In addition to its core features, RPost offers educational resources and discounts for members, reinforcing its commitment to promoting secure and compliant practices in legal email communication.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/chicago-bar-association-approves-rpost-member-benefit-provide-cyber-security-services