Complete Vein Care Opens in Edmonds, Washington: Offering Advanced Treatments for Long-Term Relief from Varicose Veins

Edmonds, Washington, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Complete Vein Care, a new vein clinic founded by Dr. Victor Salcedo, is now open in Edmonds, Washington, providing expert care for individuals suffering from varicose veins. With over 5,000 successful vein procedures to his name, Dr. Salcedo specializes in minimally invasive treatments designed to address the root cause of varicose veins, offering long-term relief from pain, swelling, heaviness, and other symptoms.

Varicose veins are more than just a cosmetic concern—they can cause significant discomfort and impact daily life. Many individuals experience aching, itching, and fatigue in their legs due to poor circulation caused by dysfunctional veins. Without proper treatment, the condition can worsen over time, leading to complications such as ulcers and blood clots. Complete Vein Care aims to provide effective solutions that not only improve the appearance of veins but also restore comfort and mobility.

Dr. Salcedo brings years of specialized experience to Edmonds, having completed his residency and fellowship at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Before opening Complete Vein Care, he treated thousands of patients at Vein Clinics of America and Inovia Vein Specialty Centers. His expertise in advanced vein treatments ensures that patients receive state-of-the-art care tailored to their specific needs.

“The goal is to help patients feel better and regain confidence in their legs,” says Dr. Salcedo. “With modern, minimally invasive treatments, we can effectively eliminate varicose veins, allowing patients to live life without the discomfort they once endured.”

At Complete Vein Care, patients have access to cutting-edge procedures such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA). These treatments are performed in-office with little to no downtime, making it easier than ever to seek relief from varicose veins without major disruption to daily activities.

Dr. Salcedo and his team are now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment and begin the journey toward lasting vein health, contact Complete Vein Care today at (206) 865-0193.