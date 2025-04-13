Shyaway’s Chic New Lingerie Store Launches in the Heart of Bengaluru

A Fresh Breeze of Feminine Confidence in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Shyaway, a name known for redefining intimate wear in India, has launched its most stylish lingerie store right in the heart of Bengaluru. The vibrant city, known for its fashion-forward crowd and modern vibe, is the perfect canvas for Shyaway’s new retail masterpiece.

Why Bengaluru Was Chosen

Bengaluru is not just the Silicon Valley of India; it’s also a melting pot of cultures, trends, and empowered women. This dynamic energy inspired Shyaway to bring its brand closer to the women of this bustling metro, offering them a physical space to experience lingerie in a whole new way.

Shyaway’s Mission Behind the Launch

The brand believes every woman deserves lingerie that empowers, comforts, and celebrates her body. With this store, Shyaway is putting confidence, beauty, and comfort into every fitting room.

Grand Opening Day – A Celebration of Comfort and Style

What Went Down on the Launch Day

The launch was everything you’d imagine — live music, influencers, fashionistas, stylists, and a lot of lace! Bengaluru’s shoppers were welcomed with smiles, curated lingerie experiences, and a chance to be styled by Shyaway experts.

Exclusive Launch Offers and Events

Shoppers were treated to opening-day discounts, styling sessions, and gift hampers. Lucky customers even walked away with free goodie bags filled with Shyaway’s best picks!

Step into Elegance – Inside the Shyaway Store

Ambience & Store Layout

Think soft lighting, pastel tones, plush carpets, and an inviting open layout. Every section of the store is crafted to make you feel pampered and relaxed.

Personalized Shopping Experience

Shyaway’s trained staff helps you find the right fit and style—no awkwardness, just friendly, woman-to-woman advice.

Trial Rooms Designed for Comfort

Spacious, well-lit, and equipped with hooks, seating, and adjustable lighting, these trial rooms redefine the fitting room experience.

Lingerie for Every Woman – Styles You’ll Love

Shyaway’s collection is where fashion meets function. Whether you’re looking for daily comfort or something more sultry, they’ve got you covered.

Bras for Every Mood and Need

T-Shirt Bras – Smooth, seamless, and perfect under any outfit.

Push-up Bras – For that added lift and confidence on a night out.

Sports Bras – Support that keeps up with your active lifestyle.

Bralettes – Trendy, non-padded, and made to be seen.

Panties That Feel Like a Second Skin

From cotton classics to lace cheekies and seamless panties, comfort is queen.

Nightwear & Babydolls

Soft satin robes, flirty babydolls, and cozy PJ sets — bedtime just got a style upgrade.

Activewear and More

Yoga pants, sports tops, and lounge sets that blend comfort with chic.

Colors That Speak You – Bold, Subtle, and Everything In-Between

Classic Neutrals for Everyday Confidence

Nude, beige, black, and white – wardrobe staples for daily wear.

Pastel Dreams and Romantic Tones

Blush pinks, baby blues, lavender — dreamy shades that calm and charm.

Fiery Reds and Deep Plums for Special Nights

Make a statement with bold tones that ooze power and passion.

Sizing Made Simple – No More Guesswork

Expert Fit Assistance In-Store

Not sure about your size? Shyaway’s friendly fit consultants will guide you through a comfortable, non-invasive fitting.

Sizes Available – From Petite to Plus

From 30A to 44E, everybody is welcome and celebrated.

The Shyaway Difference – What Sets It Apart

Fabric Quality & Innovation

Their lingerie uses breathable fabrics, seamless stitching, and stretch-friendly materials for all-day wear.

Affordable Luxury

Who says great lingerie has to be expensive? Shyaway delivers premium quality without the steep price tag.

Body Positivity & Inclusivity

Real women, real sizes, real confidence. Their collections celebrate all body shapes and skin tones.

Customer Favorites – Bestsellers at the Bengaluru Store

What’s Flying Off the Shelves

The padded bralette collection, sports bras, and lace push-up bras are clear winners!

Feedback from First-Time Visitors

Women are raving about the fit, comfort, and how confident they feel after shopping.

Tech Meets Lingerie – Shyaway’s Smart Shopping Tools

Fit Finder Tool

Just a few answers and voilà — your perfect bra size and style.

Style Quiz Kiosks

Interactive kiosks in-store help you discover what suits your mood, body type, and personality.

Meet the Team Behind the Magic

Stylists and Experts at Your Service

Friendly, well-trained, and supportive—Shyaway’s staff know how to make you feel seen and heard.

Shyaway’s Brand Ambassadors and Influencers

Top names in fashion and wellness joined the launch to share their lingerie stories and inspire confidence.

Exclusive Membership Perks

Loyalty Points & Discounts

Earn points on every purchase and get access to members-only sales.

Early Access to New Launches

Be the first to shop the newest trends before anyone else.

Where to Find the Store

Exact Location & Store Hours

Located in Brigade Road, Bengaluru – the city’s shopping hub. Open from 10 AM to 9 PM every day.

Accessibility and Parking Details

Easily accessible via public transport with valet parking available for convenience.

What Bengaluru Thinks – Early Reviews Are In!

Real Experiences Shared

From college students to working moms, the feedback is unanimous — finally, a lingerie store that gets it!

Social Media Buzz

Instagram stories, TikTok reviews, and YouTube hauls — Shyaway Bengaluru is going viral.

What’s Next for Shyaway

Future Store Openings

More stores are on the way in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Expansion of the Product Line

Rumors of swimwear and maternity lingerie collections are already making waves.

Final Thoughts – A New Era of Lingerie Shopping Begins

Shyaway’s new store is more than just racks of lingerie. It’s a celebration of every woman’s body, confidence, and individuality. Whether you’re shopping for comfort, style, or both, this store promises to deliver it all with heart.