Future Electronics Celebrates Serginério Vanderlinde’s 10 Year Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is thrilled to celebrate the 10-year work anniversary of Serginério Vanderlinde, Controller for Future Electronics Brazil.

Since joining the company in 2015, Serginério has played a pivotal role in strengthening the financial and administrative foundations of Future Electronics’ operations in Brazil.

With over 20 years of experience in accounting, taxes, and finance across multinational industries, Serginério brought a wealth of expertise to Future Electronics. His first major achievement was the internalization of the accounting department and the implementation of an ERP system, which significantly improved the efficiency and accuracy of financial operations.

“I am very happy with everything I have experienced during these 10 years,” said Serginério Vanderlinde. “We have a great team here in Brazil, and I will do my best to celebrate another 10 years of success in 2035!”

Serginério holds a degree in Accounting (CPA), a postgraduate degree in Finance, and an MBA in Financial Management, Controllership, and Auditing from the prestigious FGV Institution. His dedication to professional excellence and continuous learning has been a driving force behind his success.

Outside of work, Serginério enjoys reading and playing golf on weekends to recharge. He is married to his wife Flavia, who works in the ceramics sector, and is the proud father of Fernando, an engineer who recently moved to Sweden to work at Scania manufacturing.

Future Electronics congratulates Serginério Vanderlinde on this remarkable milestone and thanks him for his unwavering commitment to the company’s success.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

