Peanut Allergy Treatment Market 2030: Injectable Therapies Soar

Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Growth & Trends

The global peanut allergy treatment market size is expected to reach USD 1.01 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.82% from 2024 to 2030. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include a robust product pipeline, high disease prevalence, advancement in the drug delivery system, and strategic initiatives by key players.

Key market players are bolstering their pipeline for peanut allergy treatment through various strategies. For instance, Aravax initiated its series B funding round in December 2022, securing a USD 20 million investment from renowned Australian healthcare entrepreneurs Tenmile and Brandon Capital. This financing will enable Aravax to commence phase II clinical trials of PVX108, targeting individuals who experience allergic reactions to peanuts. Such fundings are expected to drive advancements in research and development programs.

The market is stimulated by the increasing number of product approvals for peanut allergy treatment. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted authorization to PALFORZIA [Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp], developed by Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. PALFORZIA is the first immunotherapy medication approved for individuals with peanut allergies. It is an oral immune therapy designed to reduce allergy responses, including anaphylaxis triggered by accidental peanut ingestion. It is intended for individuals who have a confirmed allergy, with initial dose escalation recommended for children aged four to 17.

As of the first quarter of 2023, several promising pipeline products are undergoing clinical development. These include Viaskin Peanut by DBV Technologies, CA002 by Dupixient, and Camallegr, a collaborative effort between Sanofi and Regeneron. Additionally, other assets such as ADP101, VE416, INP20, and CNP-201 are also in development. The introduction of these medications is anticipated to contribute to the growth and expansion of the market during the projected forecast period.

Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Report Highlights

The epinephrine segment held the major market share in 2023. The standard of care for anaphylaxis treatment has been epinephrine auto-injectors, which are also essential in the management of allergies in emergency situations

By route of administration, the injectable segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the development of injectable treatments that are practical, less painful, and easier to use for patients is being pursued in response to the growing emphasis on patient-centered care. This includes looking at alternative delivery systems for injectable therapies, such as wearable technology or auto-injectors

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest market share in 2023. Hospital pharmacies put more of an emphasis on offering patient support and information for people with peanut allergies

North America has established a strong regional position in the market. This is due to the presence of numerous pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations currently looking into new therapeutic strategies to address the underlying causes of peanut allergies, including gene therapy, biologics, and other immunomodulatory interventions

Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global peanut allergy treatment market based on route of administration, drug class, distribution channel, and region:

Peanut Allergy Treatment Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Antihistamines

Epinephrine

Immunotherapies

Others

Peanut Allergy Treatment Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Oral

Injectable

Others

Peanut Allergy Treatment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Peanut Allergy Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



