Beyond Flavor: The Emerging Market for Texture Modulators

Taste Modulators Market Growth & Trends

The global Taste Modulators Market size was estimated at USD 1,452.7 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for convenient and processed food. Additives play a significant role in improving flavor, texture, and preservation, contributing to the expansion of the food industry. Their ability to provide a longer shelf life and enhance taste is the reason the food industry depends on them.

Consumers worldwide are increasingly interested in products that promote health. As a result, the product market has become essential in the functional food and beverage industry. Products labeled “ready to drink” and options with reduced sugar or sodium have increased the demand for products, especially for sweetness and saltiness. These products are now commonly used in fortified beverages to appeal to health-conscious consumers without compromising taste and texture.

The trend of increased consumer demand for reduced-calorie products that retain the sweet taste of sugar has significantly driven the market. This rise in demand stems from a growing awareness among consumers about the health risks associated with high sugar and calorie intake, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. However, even as consumers seek healthier options, they are unwilling to compromise on taste, a pivotal component of food enjoyment and satisfaction.

The stringent regulations and international standards concerning sweet and salt-reducing ingredients can be seen as a significant market restraint for the market. Such regulatory measures often require extensive documentation, compliance, and safety assessments, which can be time-consuming and costly for companies operating in this space. Additionally, adhering to these standards can limit the innovation and development of new products, as companies might be cautious of the regulatory hurdles and the potential for non-compliance. This could result in slower product development and innovation pace within the market.

The research into positive allosteric modulators could revolutionize this market by offering more precise and effective ways to alter taste perceptions. For example, they could enable the creation of substances that can make bitter or unpalatable healthy foods taste better without adding unhealthy ingredients. This, in turn, could help tackle obesity and other diet-related health issues by making healthier diets more appealing to the general public.

Taste Modulators Market Report Highlights

Sweet modulators segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 58.1% in 2023. Sweet modulators are compounds designed to enhance or mimic the taste of sugar, enabling the reduction or elimination of added sugars in food and drinks.

Food dominated the market with a market and accounted for a revenue share of 58.9% in 2023. In the food industry, innovative ingredients enhance, block, or modify the taste profile of foods and beverages.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for a 70.5% share in 2023. This growth is attributed to increasing demand and consumption of processed and convenience food in the region.

China dominated the market and accounted for a market share of 33.5% in 2023. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for pre-packaged food in the region.

The market in North America is expected to be driven by increasing consumption of processed and convenience food.

Europe plays a significant role in the taste modulators market, with countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and Belgium being key contributors to the market.

Taste Modulators Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global taste modulators market report based on product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Sweet Modulators



Salt Modulators



Fat Modulators

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Food



Beverages



Pharmaceuticals

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia





South Africa

