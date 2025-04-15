Beyond the Bed: Exploring Product Diversity in the UK Kids Furniture Market

UK Kids Furniture Market Growth & Trends

The UK Kids Furniture Market size was estimated at USD 2.01 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2024 to 2030. The growing demand for residential furniture in the country. The market participants in the country have shifted their production to other countries to reduce production cost and increase operational efficiency. Furthermore, the growing trend of housing renovations and an increased demand for residential dwelling, as well as the trend of a separate room for kids, which is favoring the market growth.

UK kids furniture market accounted for the share of 4.00% of the global kids furniture in 2023. Educational furniture plays an important role in the formation of a dynamic learning environment that is beneficial for the students’ physical health. A constant demand for ergonomically designed products for preventing health problems and providing a comfortable learning environment among teachers & students will support the application growth. The introduction of dynamic and interactive teaching styles including blended learning and flipped classrooms is transforming the industry landscape.

According to World Bank, in 2020, GDP per capita purchasing power parity for U.K. was USD 44,117. The GDP per capita purchasing power parity of U.K. increased from USD 28,000 in 2001 to USD 44,117 in 2020 growing at an average annual rate of 2.48%. This increase in GDP purchasing power parity will likely propel the kids furniture market growth in the country.

This country has strong presence of manufacturers and distributors, which keeps the prices under check. Moreover, the increasing presence of online retailers will drive product sales in the market. For instance, KIDSKRAFT offers a wide range of kids furniture online. The product category includes kids table & chair sets, bookcase & shelves, toy boxes & benches, bin units, and kids desks.

Market players have been incorporating unique features such as 3D prints and theme-based furniture to make kids furniture more attractive to the children. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, Circu Magical Furniture offers numerous theme based beds for children such as Orient Express Bed, Mr. Bunny Bed, Tristen Bed, Dino Bed, Cloud Bed, Bubble Gum Bed, Bun Van Bed, Fantasy Air Balloon Bed, Sky Air Plane Bed, Little Mermaid Bed, Kings & Queens Castle Bed, and Teepee Room Bed. These themes attract and encourage kids to use the furniture in their day-to-day life, which is likely to contribute to the market growth.

UK Kids Furniture Market Report Highlights

The beds, cots, and cribs segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.47% in 2023. Healthy sleep plays a quintessential role in the physical and emotional well-being of infants and young children.

Kids wood furniture market dominated the market with a revenue share of 61.69% in 2023.Increasing focus on quality furniture so as to help create the right ambience in kids’ rooms is increasing the market scope for wood-based furniture products.

Usage of kids furniture in household sector dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 67.15% in 2023.The increasing number of constructions has paved the path for quality kids furniture such as beds, cribs, cots, tables, chair, shelves, and wardrobe.

UK Kids Furniture Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the UK kids furniture market report based on product, raw material, application and distribution channel:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Beds, Cots, & Cribs



Table & Chair



Cabinets, Dressers, & Chests



Mattresses



Others

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Wood



Polymer



Metal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Commercial



Household

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Online



Offline

