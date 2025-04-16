The Impact of Technology on the Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market

Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market Growth & Trends

The global Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market size is expected to reach USD 2.02 billion by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for XPP foam in automobiles and packaging industry is expected to boost market growth.

The demand for extruded polypropylene foam is high due to its high strength to weight ratio and durability. Extruded polypropylene foam is available in low-density and high-density foam types. The market share of low-density foam is high due to its growing demand in the automobile industry. The demand for high-density foam is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to rising application in the construction industry.

Asia Pacific and Europe are the major regional markets. The presence of a large number of manufacturing facilities coupled with growing end-use industries is driving the demand for extruded polypropylene foam in these regions. The growing demand in emerging countries such as China, India, and Romania is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market Report Highlights

Rigid PVC foams dominated the market with a share of 43.2% in 2023 owing to the growth of the construction industry

Flexible PVC foams are projected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period

The automotive segment dominated the market in 2023. The key market drivers of XPP foams in this sector were centered around the material’s lightweight, energy-absorbing, and environment-friendly properties

The packaging segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. owing to the increased adoption of XPP foams for sustainable packaging solutions

The Asia Pacific extruded polypropylene foam market held the largest share of 32.1% in 2023. The rising urbanization in countries such as China, India, and Japan have led to an increased demand for products that cater to the needs of the growing urban population

Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global extruded polypropylene foam market on the basis of type, end-use and region:

Extruded Polypropylene Foam Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume in Kilotons, 2018 – 2030)

Rigid PVC

Flexible PVC

Others

Extruded Polypropylene Foam End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume in Kilotons, 2018 – 2030)

Automotive

Packaging

Building & Construction

Furniture & Bedding

Others

Extruded Polypropylene Foam Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume in Kilotons, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Thailand



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

