Smart Air for Smart Industries: The Centrifugal Blowers Market

Centrifugal Blowers Market Growth & Trends

The global Centrifugal Blower Market size was estimated at USD 3.20 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective air movement solutions in various industries, such as HVAC, power generation, and chemicals, is driving the growth of the centrifugal blowers market. These blowers are essential for various applications including ventilation, cooling, and material handling, which are crucial in numerous industrial processes.

The demand for centrifugal blowers is further propelled by the rising focus on reducing energy consumption and improving air quality standards across industries. Additionally, advancements in blower technologies, including automation and smart control systems, are expected to drive market growth. In modern manufacturing settings, equipment must be durable enough to withstand tough and demanding conditions. Centrifugal blowers are engineered to function reliably in environments that are corrosive, toxic, excessively hot, or highly humid. These blowers are designed to deliver a constant and steady airflow, achieving static efficiency levels of up to 84%.

Centrifugal blowers are also essential in the dairy industry for circulating and recycling air within processing plants, adhering to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations for food processing equipment. Beyond air circulation and cleaning, these blowers play a critical role in the drying processes for cheese and other dairy products. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend 2 to 3 cups equivalents of dairy daily. According to the USDA, per capita dairy consumption in the U.S. reached 653 lbs in 2022. These factors have significantly contributed to the growing demand for centrifugal blowers in dairy processing industry.

Centrifugal Blowers Market Report Highlights

The HVAC industry dominated the centrifugal blowers market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 25.4% in 2024.

The demand for centrifugal blowers in the chemicals industry is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

Low-pressure centrifugal blowers dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.8% in 2024.

The medium-pressure centrifugal blowers market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific centrifugal blower market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.0% in 2024.

Centrifugal Blowers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global centrifugal blower market report based on end use, pressure, and region:

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Mining



Cement



HVAC



Pulp & Paper



Chemicals



Power Generation



Others

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Low Pressure



Medium Pressure



High Pressure

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





Spain





UK



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa

