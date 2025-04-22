How Telemedicine is Changing the Liver Disease Therapeutics Market

Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Growth & Trends

The global Liver Disease Therapeutics Market is expected to be valued at USD 28.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major driving factors are increasing numbers of liver diseases like hepatocellular carcinoma and vast unexploited need of patients with these types of diseases. In addition, increasing geriatric population globally is estimated to augment the market demand in the future period.

Huge expenditure by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries on R&D and availability of sturdy pipeline are the major expected boosting factors for the growth of liver diseases therapeutics market in future period. Governments’ and big companies’ vaccination program are creating awareness about the illness and prevention is boosting the growth of the market.

The market is bifurcated into products and regions. New products are rapidly being launched boosting the market growth. The growth of the market is boosted by the strategic alliances, joint venture between the major players, and growing awareness of healthcare in the upcoming nations.

Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

The antiviral drugs segment dominated the market in the global liver disease therapeutics market with a revenue share of 30.3% in 2023. The high incidence of hepatitis diseases contributes to the rise in liver disease cases.

The targeted therapy segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, driven by the rising incidence of liver diseases and geriatric population globally.

The hepatitis segment dominated the global liver disease therapeutics market with a revenue share of 36.6% in 2023.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.6%. Segment growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of obesity and associated fat accumulation in liver cells.

North America liver disease therapeutics market dominated the global liver disease therapeutics market with a revenue share of 38.4% in 2023.

Asia Pacific liver disease therapeutics market is expected to have the fastest growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.4%.

Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global liver disease therapeutics market report based on drug class, disease, and region:

Liver Disease Therapeutics Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Antiviral Drugs

Vaccines

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunosuppressants

Immunoglobulins

Corticosteroids

Other Products

Liver Disease Therapeutics Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hepatitis

Autoimmune Diseases

Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Other Diseases

Liver Disease Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

