mzio announces new funding to develop AI-powered FAIR-MS at ASMS 2026

Bremen, Germany, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Ahead of the 74th annual ASMS Conference, mzio GmbH announces receipt of two grants to fund growth and new product development under the Promotion of Research, Development and Innovation program (Förderung der Forschung, Entwicklung und Innovation (FEI)) and the Liquid Chromatography Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry Imaging Calibration (LIMMIC) project.

At ASMS, mzio will launch FAIR-MS, a new initiative to develop AI-based software for the comparative analysis and reuse of historical mass spectrometry (MS) data, funded by a grant, totaling €150,000, from the Bremer Aufbau-Bank (BAB) under the FEI program, co-financed by the European Union through the EFRE-Bremen 2021-2027 fund.

mzio FAIR-MS is an AI-powered technology that will revive historical MS data to enable automatic comparison against large archived datasets, regardless of instrument, laboratory, or measurement conditions, allowing organizations to unlock their research and analytical value. Designed to integrate into existing workflows, FAIR-MS will support LC-MS and GC-MS to accelerate compound identification, reduce manual curation, and improve the quality of chemical annotation.

In parallel, mzio is releasing major updates to its mzmine platform – mzio’s vendor-agnostic MS data solution which offers reproducible, fast data processing workflows and well-established algorithms to transform complex MS data into meaningful insights. These include expanded vendor formats, dedicated lipid and small molecule dashboards and a new impurity analysis workflow that correlates orthogonal detectors with MS data.

mzio is working closely with leading vendors including SCIEX, Waters, Agilent, Bruker, and others on its industry-agnostic solutions, and will be showcasing its latest integrations at ASMS 2026.

“With FAIR-MS we are turning the FAIR data principles into practical reality,” said Dr. Ansgar Korf, CEO of mzio GmbH. “The ability to automatically search and match new measurements against large collections of historical MS data will fundamentally change how researchers and industrial users extract value from their data.”

Grant for Multidimensional MS Calibration

mzio has been granted €217,758 under the Central Innovation Programme for SMEs (ZIM) of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE) for project LIMMIC (“Liquid Chromatography Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry Imaging Calibration”). The Swedish-German R&D cooperation brings together Polymer Factory Sweden AB (Sweden), mzio GmbH (Germany), and CeMOS (Center for Mass Spectrometry and Optical Spectroscopy, Technical University of Applied Sciences Mannheim, Germany). mzio leads the development of a modular calibration software for multidimensional MS and lipidomics workflows.

LIMMIC aims to deliver a universal and standardized calibration approach for LC-MS, ion mobility spectrometry (IMS), and MS imaging, complemented by an integrative data processing software. The combined workflow will improve the comparability, reproducibility, and reliability of multidimensional MS measurements, particularly for small metabolites below 300 Da, where existing calibration coverage remains limited. As a proof of concept, the consortium will apply the workflow to the spatially resolved detection of oxidative stress and associated lipid changes in disease-relevant tissues. Within mzio’s subproject, the team will develop and integrate calibration modules into mzmine, covering retention time, m/z, and ion mobility/CCS dimensions and will improve its annotation capabilities for oxidized lipids.

Dr. Korf continues, “The successful awarding of two grants is testament both to our business success to date and the potential of our platforms to advance scientific innovation in future. This expansion reflects mzio’s commitment to a vendor-neutral analytical ecosystem and removes a long-standing barrier for laboratories operating mixed-vendor instrument fleets. mzio is also actively building partnerships with instrument vendors and application labs to ensure that workflows in mzmine remain at the leading edge of what each platform can deliver.”

mzio will present three scientific posters at ASMS 2026 that explore unifying untargeted LC-MS data, dereplicating LC-TIMS-MS data through deep learning molecular networking, and comparing DDA and DIA lipidomics.

The mzio team will be at ASMS 2026 to discuss the latest developments, demonstrate the new mzmine features live, and discuss collaborations around FAIR-MS, LIMMIC, and vendor partnerships. Visit the mzio booth #608 or contact the team to schedule a meeting.

About mzio GmbH

mzio GmbH is a Bremen, Germany-based biotech software company dedicated to advancing metabolomics, lipidomics, small molecule analysis, and life science research. As the developers of the open-source mzmine platform, mzio provides professional software, services, and support to the global research community.

ENDS

Note to editors

mzio announces receipt of the funding detailed below:

Bremer Aufbau-Bank (BAB) under the “Förderung der Forschung, Entwicklung und Innovation” (FEI) program, co-financed by the European Union through the EFRE-Bremen 2021–2027 fund: €150,000

German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE) under its Central Innovation Program for SMEs (ZIM) for its Liquid Chromatography Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry Imaging Calibration (LIMMIC) project: €217,758. Project partners include Polymer Factory Sweden AB, mzio GmbH, and CeMOS (Center for Mass Spectrometry and Optical Spectroscopy, Technical University of Applied Sciences Mannheim).

mzio is presenting three posters at ASMS 2026:

MP 688 mzmine unifies untargeted LC-MS and auxiliary detector analysis – presented by Steffen Heuckeroth, CTO and Co-Founder of mzio GmbH, 10:30-14:30 PDT, Monday June 1 st , 2026.

, 2026. MP 380 Dereplicating LC-TIMS-MS data through deep learning molecular networking in mzmine’s compound dashboard – presented by Robin Schmid, CSO and Co-Founder of mzio GmbH, 10:30-14:30 PDT, Monday June 1 st , 2026.

, 2026. WP 484 mzmine-enabled comparison of DDA and DIA lipidomics on a multi-reflecting time-of-flight mass spectrometer – presented by Ansgar Korf, CEO and Co-Founder of mzio GmbH, 10:30-14:30 PDT, Wednesday June 3rd, 2026.

Contact

Annie Dean, The Scott Partnership,

+44 (0)1477 539539

mzio@scottpr.com