Construction Equipment Rental Market 2030: Why Equipment Rentals Are Key to Scalable Projects

The global construction equipment rental market size is expected to reach USD 280.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.12% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing government spending on infrastructure projects and rising Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the building sector for skyscrapers, motorways, bridges, and smart cities is driving the growth. The market for renting construction equipment is expanding as a result of ongoing technological advancements that result in modern construction tools that focus on projects and streamline the entire construction process. Small and medium-sized construction enterprises and contractors are encouraged to use rental construction equipment due to the higher total cost of ownership of modern construction equipment and machines. Additionally, construction equipment leasing offers a cost-effective substitute for purchasing for construction companies since it lowers the costs of ownership such as maintenance, repair, insurance, and storage.

The pandemic led to a global lockdown and disrupted the supply chain, which had a significant impact on the industrial, building, and mining industries. Following the pandemic, problems with the supply of skilled labor, rising raw material prices, and high EMIs have exacerbated uncertainty in the construction business, slowing expansion. The market for construction rental equipment is expanding as a result of larger construction enterprises migrating to renting equipment in order to prevent risk aversion and lessen uncertainty.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high pace of growth during the forecast period. The major participants in the Chinese construction equipment rental market are concentrating on creating cutting-edge machinery that uses less fuel, produces more, and minimizes machine downtime, driving the growth of the construction equipment rental market. Additionally, the Indian government is making significant investments in expansive infrastructure projects to strengthen the nation’s economy; as a result, these factors are anticipated to support the expansion of the construction equipment market in the area.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Report Highlights

The global construction equipment rental market was valued at USD 187.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.12% from 2023 to 2030.

The earthmoving machinery segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to generate a market revenue of over USD 104.53 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The increasing application of earthmoving excavators for mining, agriculture, and construction industries significantly contributes to segmental growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in construction equipment rental market by 2030, owing to governments’ investment in the development of the highway, airports, dams, and special economic zones(SEZs).

The construction equipment rental market is witnessing high competition across the globe. Major players are inclining towards enhancing the business and product offering through strategic business acquisition.

For instance, in April 2021, United Rental Inc., a global equipment rental company announced the acquisition of General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental service company. United Rental Inc. acquired complete assets of General Finance Corporation which helped the company to enhance its product portfolio.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global construction equipment rental market report based on product and region:

Construction Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Earth Moving Machinery

Material Handling Machinery

Concrete & Road Construction Machinery

Construction Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Latin America

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Algeria Saudi Arabia Kenya Rest of MEA



