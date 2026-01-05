Morrab Studio in Cornwall Celebrates the Timeless Charm of Steiff Teddy Bears

Cornwall, UK, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Morrab Studio, a proud official stockist and specialist of Steiff Bears, is delighted to offer an enchanting collection of Steiff Teddy Bears and Animals, continuing a legacy that spans more than 125 years.

Founded in 1880 by Margarete Steiff in Germany, Steiff revolutionised the world of soft toys with craftsmanship, innovation, and heart. In 1902, Richard Steiff created the first jointed Steiff Teddy Bear, setting a global standard for quality and design. Since then, these iconic bears have become cherished companions and treasured collectibles across generations.

A Mark of Authenticity – The “Button in Ear” Tradition

Every genuine Steiff Teddy Bear features the world-famous “Button in Ear” – one of the most recognised trademarks in the toy and collector world. Each bear is tagged to identify its classification:

Yellow tag with red writing: for children

White tag with blue writing: for adult collectors

White tag with red writing: for Limited Editions

White tag with black writing: for Replica Limited Editions

This clear system ensures every buyer and collector can understand the value and intention behind each piece.

Handcrafted with Passion and Premium Materials

What sets Steiff Bears apart is the unparalleled craftsmanship behind every bear. Skilled artisans carefully handcraft each design using premium materials such as mohair and alpaca. Newer bears in the sustainable collection are made using environmentally conscious fabrics like bamboo and linen, combining tradition with innovation.

The jointed structure, soft texture, and detailed features reflect the love and expertise that go into each creation. These aren’t just toys – they’re heirlooms made to last.

More Than Just Toys – Timeless Collectibles

Steiff Bears hold emotional significance and are often passed down from one generation to the next. Their timeless charm makes them ideal for special occasions, heartfelt gifts, or meaningful personal keepsakes. Many pieces increase in value over time, especially Limited Editions and replica models, making them both sentimental treasures and smart collector’s items.

Morrab Studio – Cornwall’s Official Steiff Bears Specialist

As an established and trusted specialist, Morrab Studio in Cornwall is proud to represent the tradition and excellence of Steiff Teddy Bear craftsmanship. Our dedicated team is passionate about helping each customer find a piece that speaks to them — whether it’s a first Steiff Teddy Bear for a child or a rare collector’s edition for an enthusiast.

We are committed to providing only authentic Steiff Bears, with the full assurance of quality and heritage that the brand represents.

For inquiries or to explore our range, call Morrab Studio at 01736 362191. We look forward to sharing the wonder of Steiff Bears with you.

A Magical World Awaits

From classic jointed Steiff Bears to special character editions, Morrab Studio offers a delightful selection that appeals to every generation. These timeless companions are more than plush toys – they’re pieces of history, waiting to be discovered and loved.

Explore the enchanting world of Steiff Teddy Bear collectibles and browse our complete range of Steiff Bears available at Morrab Studio.