Future Electronics Unveils the Latest Expert Panel Series Article on Cybersecurity in Automation

Montreal, Canada, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is announcing the release of the newest installment in its Expert Panel Series, highlighting the critical topic of Cybersecurity in Automation. This article examines the evolving security challenges and strategies necessary to protect connected systems in an increasingly automated world.

Titled “Cybersecurity in the Age of Automation,” the article explores the rising cybersecurity risks that accompany the expansion of industrial automation and smart manufacturing. From securing embedded systems and protecting IoT networks to implementing robust encryption and authentication protocols, this piece offers valuable insights from industry experts on mitigating cyber threats.

The Expert Panel Series delivers an in-depth analysis of the most pressing cybersecurity concerns in automation, divided into four key sections:

• The Growing Security Challenge in Automation

• Threats and Security Strategies

• Case Study: The STM32N6 and the Future of Hardware-Level Security

• The Future of Cybersecurity in Automation

With automation continuing to revolutionize industries, this article equips engineers, developers, and businesses with the expertise needed to build safer, more secure systems in an increasingly connected world.

To read the full article, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/blog/article/cybersecurity-in-the-age-of-automation/.

Read the latest articles here: www.FutureElectronics.com/blog/article.

