Japan IT Week Spring 2025: The Premier Exhibition for IT and Digital Transformation Returns with Exciting New Features

Tokyo, Japan, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Japan IT Week Spring, the leading exhibition for IT solutions and digital transformation, is set to return in 2025 with three major concurrent events, an expanded lineup of specialised exhibits, and exclusive networking opportunities. Taking place at Tokyo Big Sight on April 23–25, 2025, the event will gather IT professionals, digital transformation experts, and decision-makers from around the world for a dynamic showcase of the latest advancements in technology and business solutions.

The 2024 edition of Japan IT Week Spring drew 53,916 visitors and 875 exhibitors, reaffirming its status as a must-attend event for industry professionals. Across its four editions, Japan IT Week attracts over 100,000 visitors and 1,800 exhibiting companies annually, making it a key networking platform where industry leaders, startups, and investors connect and explore new opportunities in Japan’s booming IT market.

Event Highlights at the Upcoming 33rd Edition

A major highlight of this year’s edition is MEET KOREA, a special initiative celebrating the 60th anniversary of Japan-Korea diplomatic relations. This program will spotlight top Korean companies and organisations, offering a dedicated business matching service to facilitate partnerships. With increasing economic and technological cooperation between the two nations, MEET KOREA presents a unique opportunity to strengthen supply chains, foster innovation, and establish key cross-border business relationships.

Another major highlight is the Japan Startup Summit, an exclusive platform for startups founded within the past eight years. Designed to connect emerging businesses with investors and established companies, the summit will showcase groundbreaking solutions and fresh ideas shaping the IT sector.

Other notable show features include the SysAdmin Empowerment Pavilion, addressing the real-world challenges faced by information systems departments; the Marketers’ Networking Event for Skill Enhancement, featuring keynote speakers from leading firms; the Seminar on Enhancing Sales & Marketing Capabilities for Companies; and the Seminar on Improving Operational Efficiency & Increasing Sales for E-commerce & Store Businesses. Additionally, the NEDO ”Digital Infrastructure Development Project for Digital Transformation of Industries” Research Results Presentation will showcase outcomes from companies supported under Japan DX Week, offering valuable insights into the future of digital transformation.

Moreover, the “EC Mall Consultation Corner, Supported by Amazon / Rakuten” allows direct, free consultations with Amazon and Rakuten, where attendees can discuss daily EC mall operations, as well as explore potential new marketplaces.

Expansive Exhibitor Lineup and Concurrent Shows

Since 2024, Japan IT Week has evolved beyond a single event into four major exhibitions, each offering a dedicated focus on key sectors within IT and digital transformation.

Japan IT Week remains at the core, covering system development, operation, and maintenance, with dedicated exhibitions for software, IoT, information security, and data centres.

remains at the core, covering system development, operation, and maintenance, with dedicated exhibitions for software, IoT, information security, and data centres. Japan DX Week expands on digital transformation initiatives, bringing together AI, business automation, and data-driven management solutions to accelerate innovation.

expands on digital transformation initiatives, bringing together AI, business automation, and data-driven management solutions to accelerate innovation. Sales & Digital Marketing Week presents advanced tools and strategies to optimise sales and marketing efforts in an increasingly digital world.

presents advanced tools and strategies to optimise sales and marketing efforts in an increasingly digital world. E-commerce & Store Week focuses on the future of retail and e-commerce, highlighting solutions that enhance logistics, store management, customer experience, and operational efficiency.

This structured approach ensures that professionals can navigate the exhibition with a targeted experience, engaging with industry leaders and exploring cutting-edge technologies tailored to their business needs.

Experience Japan IT Week Firsthand—Register to Visit

With 60% of attendees being decision-makers and 70% actively seeking solutions to business challenges, Japan IT Week Spring provides an unparalleled opportunity for direct negotiations and strategic partnerships. The event also enables attendees to connect with local sales partners, gain market insights, and expand their business presence in Japan.

Industry professionals are invited to register for free or as VIP attendees (for managers and above, subject to screening by the secretariat). VIP registration includes access to exclusive VIP lounges with complimentary drinks and business space—an ideal setting for high-level discussions and deal-making. For visitor registration, visit Japan IT Week Spring 2025.