Future Electronics Celebrates Juan Jose Maldonado Rodriguez’s 10 Year Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is thrilled to celebrate the 10-year work anniversary of Juan Jose Maldonado Rodriguez, Program Manager in the Strategic Business Development Unit (SBDU). Since joining Future Electronics in 2015 as a Component Analyst, Juan has demonstrated exceptional leadership, adaptability, and a commitment to excellence, earning a promotion to Program Manager in 2016.

With a strong educational background, including a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Autonoma de Tamaulipas and a Master’s degree from Concordia University, Juan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role. Fluent in Spanish, English, and French, he has successfully managed key projects for various markets and customers across the globe.

“As I reflect on my time at Future Electronics, I am filled with gratitude and pride,” said Juan Jose Maldonado Rodriguez. “Collaborating on diverse projects with clients from around the world has been both challenging and rewarding. At Future Electronics, we are more than just colleagues—we are a close-knit family, always supporting one another.”

Juan’s journey is a testament to his determination and resilience. From earning a scholarship to study in Canada to becoming a Canadian citizen in 2022, he has achieved many of the dreams he set as a young man. Outside of work, Juan enjoys hiking, camping, and kayaking, as well as volunteering with organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Casa CAFI, where he had helped Canadian communities and new immigrants in need.

Future Electronics congratulates Juan Jose Maldonado Rodriguez on this remarkable milestone and thanks him for his unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

For more information about what it’s like to work at Future Electronics, visit this link: https://www.futureelectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###