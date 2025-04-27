Bruker Announces Broad Infectious Disease Assay Portfolio on BeGenius® Molecular Diagnostics Sample-to-Answer System at ESCMID 2025

Broad infectious disease assay portfolio announced on BeGenius ® sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics system

IR Tracker™ software for IR Biotyper ® for easy strain typing in hospital hygiene control

Improved MALDI Biotyper® automated sample preparation with new MBT Pathfinder®

VIENNA, Austria, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — At the ESCMID Global conference (www.eccmid.org), Bruker announced a significant menu expansion of its validated PCR assays on its BeGenius® sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics system, as well as automated sample preparation improvements for near-universal microbial identification by the MALDI Biotyper® platform, and new easy-to-follow IR Tracker™ software for push-button microbial strain typing by the IR Biotyper® system.

BeGenius sample-to-answer system with broad and esoteric molecular diagnostics (MDx) assay portfolio for most diverse range of human sample matrices

The ELITe BeGenius is an automated sample-to-answer PCR system offering a broad range of molecular in-vitro diagnostics tests across multiple clinical areas, including transplant pathogen monitoring, gastrointestinal infections, sexually transmitted diseases, meningitis & encephalitis, healthcare-associated infections, blood-borne viruses and others. Optimized for an exceptionally broad as well as esoteric assay portfolio, the BeGenius can run up to 72 tests during an 8-hour shift. It has a compact footprint and features open channel capabilities for customer assays. The BeGenius is capable of running multiple different assays, while handling diverse human sample types, making it an exceptionally versatile, medium-throughput solution for a wide range of molecular diagnostic needs.

Rapid screening IR Tracker software supports affordable hospital surveillance in real-time

The new IR Tracker software for the IR Biotyper frontline solution for hospital outbreaks and hygiene control, accelerates the detection of suspected outbreak isolates, providing clear, color-coded reports on microbial strain relatedness and clonality. By flagging the strain type in an effective early warning system, the game-changing IR Biotyper, combined with IR Tracker software, facilitates fast and cost-effective detection or rule-out of potential outbreaks directly in the hospital. This minimizes time-to-result as well as the number of HAI samples that need to be analyzed by more time-consuming NGS reflex-testing, in order to prevent the spread of nosocomial transmission.

Fast automated sample preparation for MALDI Biotyper identification

The updated MBT Pathfinder adds time-saving functionality to sample preparation on the MALDI Biotyper – the ‘gold standard’ in essentially universal microbial species identification – removing repetitive tasks and freeing up laboratory personnel for more value-added tasks. Bringing time and cost savings to the lab in a flexible, modular system, the new MBT Pathfinder reagent deposition feature eliminates manual intervention for fast, precise, contactless deposition of formic acid and HCCA matrix on a MALDI target plate of prepared culture samples.

Dr. Wolfgang Pusch, President of the Bruker Microbiology & Infection Diagnostics division, commented: “At Bruker, we are committed to continuous innovation in our routine microbiology and infectious disease testing portfolio, developing world-leading, future-proof solutions that accelerate patient diagnostics, simplify operations and improve sustainability in the lab. At ESCMID Global we showcase the breadth of our portfolio, the ease of product use, and the fast time-to-result that we offer in microbial identification, hygiene testing and molecular diagnostics.”

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

