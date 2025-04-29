Natural Language Processing Market Surges with AI and Machine Learning Adoption

The global natural language processing market size was valued at USD 27.73 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4% from 2023 to 2030. Natural language processing (NLP) is a prominent component of artificial intelligence, it has applications in consumer chatbots and digital assistants and commercial applications like sentiment analysis, text analysis, voice sense (speech analysis), and change effect analysis. The NLP market is witnessing rapid growth owing to the rapid acceptance of novel technology advancements. Additionally, the growing requirement for data management and increased complexity in major businesses is also fostering the growth of the industry.

Component Insights

The solution segment accounted for the dominant revenue share of 72.6% in 2022. The engines, platforms, tools, and interfaces that make up an NLG program process the translation of computer code into a language that is intelligible by humans. Deep learning is used by data analysis scientists as well as non-technical persons to analyze information and data. Natural language processing software also aids in producing actionable insights based on digital data.

Deployment Insights

The on-premise segment is estimated to account for the leading share of 59.8% in 2022. The on-premises NLP deployment offers full control, visibility, and authentication security controls over data. In addition, it is easier to scale to match corporate demand and improve efficiency with built-in redundancy. The increased adoption of cloud-based NLP is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market. The cloud segment is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Enterprise Size Insights

The large enterprise’s segment held the leading revenue share of 61.9% in 2022, attributable to the strong demand for predictive approaches to maintain data security. Most businesses have already adopted natural language processing-based tools for processing their data in the cloud owing to easy availability and scalability. However, owing to the expensive infrastructure setup costs and lack of knowledge regarding the extensive benefits of NLP on various fronts, the adoption of natural language generation technologies has been relatively low in SMEs.

Type Insights

The statistical NLP segment held the largest revenue share of 39.3% in 2022. However, rule-based NLP and hybrid NLP segments are projected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period. Pattern matching, a highly valuable skill in the healthcare sector, is the main emphasis of rule-based NLP. The aforementioned technique is useful for the healthcare sector since it enhances the electronic health record (EHR) process by facilitating the discovery of arbitrary phrases and enhancing data management effectiveness.

Application Insights

The automatic summarization segment is expected to account for the leading share of 17.6% revenue share in 2022. As natural language processing assists compliance teams in analyzing and identifying critical information stored in structured data and uncovering anomalies and hidden patterns from massive datasets with the help of topic tagging, sentiment analysis, and other techniques, NLP tools are also being used more and more in risk and threat detection activities.

End-use Insights

The healthcare segment is expected to account for a leading share of 22.9% in 2022. The leading share is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and software such as predictive analytics, NLP tools, automation tools, and cloud-based software in the healthcare sector. Healthcare researchers can monitor prominent online comment boards to understand consumer apprehensions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America is estimated to hold the largest revenue share of 30.7% in 2022. The region dominates AI and machine learning technologies, making it one of the key marketplaces for natural language processing technologies. Further, the prevalence of key market participants in the U.S. drives innovation in the region subsequently fueling the natural language processing market growth. Regional governments are also increasingly encouraging the use of AI, ML, and NLP technologies, which is allowing market participants to expand their presence in the region.

Some prominent players in the global natural language processing market include:

3M

Apple Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Crayon Data

Google LLC

Health Fidelity

IBM Corporation

Inbenta

IQVIA

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

