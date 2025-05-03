AAEON Adds Industrial-Class Intel Atom x7000RE Processing to its Rugged Box PC Portfolio with the BOXER-6617-ASL

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — Leading provider of industrial computing platforms AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) is delighted to announce the addition of Intel Atom® x7000RE Processor Series CPUs (formerly Amston Lake) to its Rugged Box PC product range.

The BOXER-6617-ASL adds three SKUs to 2023’s BOXER-6617-ADN, which leverages Intel® Processor N-series, now providing its customers with the option of Intel Atom® x7835RE, Intel Atom® x7433RE, or Intel Atom® x7211RE processors. Given the Amston Lake family’s 10-year lifecycle and integrated security features like Intel® Hardware Shield and Intel® Platform Trust Technology, AAEON has positioned the BOXER-6617-ASL as a scalable, durable, and compact embedded system designed to appeal to system integrators seeking an upgrade to existing factory automation setups.

Backing up AAEON’s claims regarding the PC’s suitability for industrial settings is a -20°C ~ 70°C temperature range and 9V ~ 36V power input range with circuit protection, as well as extensive shock and vibration resistance. Moreover, support for both wall mount and DIN rail installation grant the system a degree of deployment flexibility, especially for installation alongside existing factory infrastructure.

The BOXER-6617-ASL is equipped with all of the interfaces expected of a high-spec industrial PC, including six RS-232/422/485, dual 2.5GbE LAN, DIO, and wireless expansion in the form of M.2 E and B-Key slots support 5G, Wi-Fi, and LTE.

In terms of operating system support, the BOXER-6617-ASL is compatible with Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows® 11 IoT Enterprise, Windows® 11 PRO, and Linux Ubuntu 22.04, giving AAEON customers a good selection of platforms with which to build according to application requirements.

